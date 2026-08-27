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Four EU countries seek to reopen debate on Russian frozen assets for Ukraine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Four EU countries seek to reopen debate on Russian frozen assets for Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Finance Banking policy European Union Ukraine

Four EU Countries Push to Reopen Discussion on Using Russian Assets for Ukraine

EU Debate Over Russian Assets and Financial Support for Ukraine

By Jan Strupczewski

Renewed Calls for Action

BRUSSELS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and Sweden called on Thursday for the European Union to reopen discussion next week on using Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine as Moscow shows no signs of wanting to end its war there.

In a letter seen by Reuters, foreign ministers of the four countries argue that, while the EU agreed last December on a 90 billion euro ($104.86 billion) loan for Kyiv for 2026 and 2027, this will not be enough. 

Urgency for Increased Financial Support

"Ukraine needs more financial support in both the short and long term," said the letter, addressed to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Helen McEntee, the foreign minister of Ireland, which holds the EU's rotating presidency.

"We believe now is the time to revert to the issue of how we can make further use of Russia’s immobilised assets for the benefit of Ukraine," the ministers wrote. They want the issue to be discussed at the next EU foreign ministers meeting on Sept 1-2 in Ireland.

Background on Frozen Russian Assets

European Union countries immobilised some 210 billion euros of Russian central bank assets after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Around 185 billion euros of this is held in Brussels-based central securities depository Euroclear.

Previous Proposals and Obstacles

The European Commission proposed last year to use the Russian cash for a loan of up to 165 billion euros to Ukraine, repayable only after Russia pays war reparations to Kyiv.

But Belgium rejected the plan, saying it did not provide sufficient guarantees that it would not be left alone to deal with potential lawsuits and demands of damages from Russia.

The plan to use the frozen assets was therefore dropped and replaced by the 90 billion euro loan, backed by the EU budget.

Chance of Agreement Unclear

Current State of Negotiations

Officials said it was unclear if renewed talks would succeed since Belgium has not changed its position.

"We ... propose that the Commission's technical experts are invited to explore, in close consultation with Member States, new options on how to use the immobilised assets for the benefit of Ukraine," the letter said.

Potential for New Momentum

Officials said some new momentum could come from ongoing negotiations over the next EU long-term budget for 2028-2034, which will have to include money for Ukraine.

The more money available from other sources, the less EU taxpayers will have to provide, officials said. Others noted the money would be better used to fend off Moscow than to rebuild after it lays waste to Ukraine.

Arguments for Immediate Use of Assets

"Russia will not get this money back until it pays reparations to Ukraine, so it is better to use it to stop the aggression — that is, to defend Ukraine — rather than wait until the end of Russia’s aggression to spend it on reconstruction," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

($1 = 0.8583 euros)

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Key Takeaways

  • Approximately €210 billion in Russian sovereign assets remain immobilised by the EU, with about €185 billion held within Euroclear in Brussels (op.europa.eu).
  • A joint letter from the four countries calls for EU technical experts to explore new options for using the immobilised assets to benefit Ukraine, noting the existing €90 billion budget‑backed loan for 2026–2027 is insufficient (euronews.com).
  • Belgium—home to Euroclear—remains the main obstacle, demanding full mutualisation of legal and financial risk before agreeing to any scheme involving those assets (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which EU countries are calling to reopen the debate on Russian frozen assets for Ukraine?
The Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Sweden are urging the EU to revisit the use of Russian frozen assets for Ukraine.
Why are these EU countries pushing for renewed talks on Russian frozen assets?
They believe Ukraine needs more financial support beyond the previously agreed 90 billion euro loan.
What is the current status of Russian assets frozen by the EU?
EU countries have immobilised around 210 billion euros of Russian central bank assets, mainly held by Euroclear.
What challenges have blocked the use of Russian frozen assets for Ukraine?
Belgium rejected earlier proposals citing potential lawsuits and insufficient guarantees, leading to the plan being dropped.
What alternative to using frozen assets has the EU implemented?
The EU replaced the plan with a 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine, backed by its budget.

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