Amur Gas Chemical Complex Fire in Russia: 15 Dead, Most Foreign Nationals

Details and Aftermath of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex Fire

Rising Death Toll and Victim Nationalities

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Amur Gas Chemical Complex, a facility in Russia's far east, said in a statement on Thursday that the death toll from a fire that broke out there earlier this week had risen to 15 people.

The plant said on Wednesday that seven people had been killed in the blaze, including six Chinese nationals.

It said on Thursday in a Telegram channel that out of 15 dead, 14 are foreigners, without providing details of their nationalities. It said that 39 workers are remained in hospitals, including nine who were airlifted to Moscow.

About the Amur Gas Chemical Complex

Joint Venture and Production Plans

The complex, which bills itself as one of the world's largest polyethylene and polypropylene producers, is a joint project of Russian company Sibur and Chinese oil and gas company Sinopec. It had yet to begin operations and was preparing for the start of production.

Continuing Operations and Construction

The plant said it construction work as well as preparation for the operations start will continue at the undamaged facilities.

Investigation and Safety Concerns

Official Investigation

Russia's Investigative Committee has said it was investigating the incident as a potential breach of industrial safety regulations and was working to establish the cause of the fire.

Production Capacity

Expected Output

The Amur Gas Chemical Complex is expected to produce 2.3 million metric tons of polyethylene and 400,000 tons of polypropylene per year.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn and Louise Heavens)