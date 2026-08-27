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Russia's Amur gas chemical complex says death toll from fire has risen to 15 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Amur gas chemical complex says death toll from fire has risen to 15

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Amur Gas Chemical Complex Fire in Russia: 15 Dead, Most Foreign Nationals

Details and Aftermath of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex Fire

Rising Death Toll and Victim Nationalities

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Amur Gas Chemical Complex, a facility in Russia's far east, said in a statement on Thursday that the death toll from a fire that broke out there earlier this week had risen to 15 people.

The plant said on Wednesday that seven people had been killed in the blaze, including six Chinese nationals.

It said on Thursday in a Telegram channel that out of 15 dead, 14 are foreigners, without providing details of their nationalities. It said that 39 workers are remained in hospitals, including nine who were airlifted to Moscow.

About the Amur Gas Chemical Complex

Joint Venture and Production Plans

The complex, which bills itself as one of the world's largest polyethylene and polypropylene producers, is a joint project of Russian company Sibur and Chinese oil and gas company Sinopec. It had yet to begin operations and was preparing for the start of production.

Continuing Operations and Construction

The plant said it construction work as well as preparation for the operations start will continue at the undamaged facilities.

Investigation and Safety Concerns

Official Investigation

Russia's Investigative Committee has said it was investigating the incident as a potential breach of industrial safety regulations and was working to establish the cause of the fire.

Production Capacity

Expected Output

The Amur Gas Chemical Complex is expected to produce 2.3 million metric tons of polyethylene and 400,000 tons of polypropylene per year.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The death toll has increased from seven to 15, with 14 of the deceased being non‑Russian nationals, though nationalities beyond the initial six Chinese have not been disclosed.
  • The complex, a joint venture between Sibur and Sinopec yet to begin operations, remains under construction/pre‑startup, and work will continue in undamaged areas.
  • The Russian Investigative Committee is treating the incident as a possible industrial safety violation; AGCC is poised to produce 2.3 Mtpa of polyethylene and 0.4 Mtpa of polypropylene, making it one of the largest such facilities globally.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Amur Gas Chemical Complex fire?
The death toll from the Amur Gas Chemical Complex fire has risen to 15.
Where is the Amur Gas Chemical Complex located?
The complex is located in Russia's far east, in the Amur region.
Who operates the Amur Gas Chemical Complex?
It is a joint project of Russian company Sibur and Chinese company Sinopec.
What is the production capacity of the Amur Gas Chemical Complex?
The plant is expected to produce 2.3 million metric tons of polyethylene and 400,000 tons of polypropylene per year.
What is being done following the incident?
Construction and preparation for operations will continue at undamaged facilities, and authorities are investigating the cause.

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