T-Mobile Announces CFO Succession: Jessica Uhl to Replace Peter Osvaldik in 2027

T-Mobile CFO Transition and Related Developments

Leadership Change at T-Mobile

Sept 3 (Reuters) - T-Mobile said on Thursday that Peter Osvaldik will step down as chief financial officer in February 2027, and named Jessica Uhl his successor.

Osvaldik will be a strategic adviser in the planned transition, before his scheduled retirement in July.

Jessica Uhl's Appointment

• Uhl, a former CFO of Shell and most recently president of GE Vernova, will join T-Mobile as CFO-designate in mid-September and work alongside Osvaldik during the transition.

Peter Osvaldik's Tenure

• Osvaldik joined T-Mobile in 2016 and has served as CFO since 2020.

Context: Investor Activity and Merger Talks

Elliott Investment Management's Involvement

• The announcement comes after reports that activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a stake in Deutsche Telekom and has urged the German telecom group to abandon a potential merger with T-Mobile, its U.S. unit.

Potential Transatlantic Merger

Deutsche Telekom's Strategy

• Deutsche Telekom, which owns about 54% of T-Mobile, has been exploring a merger that would create a transatlantic telecoms giant, Reuters reported in April.

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru)