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Finance

T-Mobile CFO Peter Osvaldik to step down in February 2027, Jessica Uhl to succeed

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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T-Mobile Announces CFO Succession: Jessica Uhl to Replace Peter Osvaldik in 2027

T-Mobile CFO Transition and Related Developments

Leadership Change at T-Mobile

Sept 3 (Reuters) - T-Mobile said on Thursday that Peter Osvaldik will step down as chief financial officer in February 2027, and named Jessica Uhl his successor.

Osvaldik will be a strategic adviser in the planned transition, before his scheduled retirement in July.

Jessica Uhl's Appointment

• Uhl, a former CFO of Shell and most recently president of GE Vernova, will join T-Mobile as CFO-designate in mid-September and work alongside Osvaldik during the transition.

Peter Osvaldik's Tenure

• Osvaldik joined T-Mobile in 2016 and has served as CFO since 2020.

Context: Investor Activity and Merger Talks

Elliott Investment Management's Involvement

• The announcement comes after reports that activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a stake in Deutsche Telekom and has urged the German telecom group to abandon a potential merger with T-Mobile, its U.S. unit.

Potential Transatlantic Merger

Deutsche Telekom's Strategy

• Deutsche Telekom, which owns about 54% of T-Mobile, has been exploring a merger that would create a transatlantic telecoms giant, Reuters reported in April.

(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • Peter Osvaldik, CFO since 2020 and T‑Mobile executive since 2016, will step aside in February 2027 and serve as strategic adviser until his planned retirement in July 2027 (sec.gov).
  • Jessica Uhl, former Shell CFO (2017–2022) and president of GE Vernova since January 2024, will begin as CFO‑designate in mid‑September and jointly manage the transition (sec.gov).
  • The announcement follows reports that activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a stake in Deutsche Telekom—T‑Mobile’s majority owner—and is opposing a possible merger of the U.S. unit, preferring share buybacks instead (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Peter Osvaldik step down as T-Mobile's CFO?
Peter Osvaldik will step down as T-Mobile's CFO in February 2027.
Who will succeed Peter Osvaldik as T-Mobile's CFO?
Jessica Uhl, former CFO of Shell and most recently president of GE Vernova, will succeed Peter Osvaldik.
What will Peter Osvaldik's role be during the transition period?
Peter Osvaldik will serve as a strategic adviser during the transition until his retirement in July.
When will Jessica Uhl join T-Mobile as CFO-designate?
Jessica Uhl will join T-Mobile as CFO-designate in mid-September and work alongside Osvaldik during the transition.
What recent investor activity has affected T-Mobile's parent company Deutsche Telekom?
Elliott Investment Management has built a stake in Deutsche Telekom and urged the company to abandon a potential merger with T-Mobile.

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