T-Mobile Announces CFO Succession: Jessica Uhl to Replace Peter Osvaldik in 2027
T-Mobile CFO Transition and Related Developments
Leadership Change at T-Mobile
Sept 3 (Reuters) - T-Mobile said on Thursday that Peter Osvaldik will step down as chief financial officer in February 2027, and named Jessica Uhl his successor.
Osvaldik will be a strategic adviser in the planned transition, before his scheduled retirement in July.
Jessica Uhl's Appointment
• Uhl, a former CFO of Shell and most recently president of GE Vernova, will join T-Mobile as CFO-designate in mid-September and work alongside Osvaldik during the transition.
Peter Osvaldik's Tenure
• Osvaldik joined T-Mobile in 2016 and has served as CFO since 2020.
Context: Investor Activity and Merger Talks
Elliott Investment Management's Involvement
• The announcement comes after reports that activist investor Elliott Investment Management has built a stake in Deutsche Telekom and has urged the German telecom group to abandon a potential merger with T-Mobile, its U.S. unit.
Potential Transatlantic Merger
Deutsche Telekom's Strategy
• Deutsche Telekom, which owns about 54% of T-Mobile, has been exploring a merger that would create a transatlantic telecoms giant, Reuters reported in April.
(Reporting by Anzar Mehraj in Bengaluru)