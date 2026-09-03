Russian Drone Attack Targets Coca-Cola Plant Near Kyiv With No Injuries Reported

Details of the Drone Strike on Coca-Cola Plant

Incident Overview

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russian drones struck and damaged a Coca-Cola plant outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Officials said there were no injuries in the strike near the town of Brovary, east of the capital.

President Zelenskiy's Statement

"Today, the Russians have hit a Coca-Cola plant with their drone. Coca-Cola is such an enemy that they set it on fire with their Shaheds," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, referring to Iranian-designed drones."

Implications for U.S.-Russia Relations

"It's a clear Russian signal to America. The Russians cannot be unaware that this is an American facility."

Aftermath and Response

Emergency Response at the Scene

Reuters Television footage showed firefighting crews arriving at the scene and smoke rising above the plant and over nearby fields.

Statements from Coca-Cola and Authorities

Andy Hunder, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, said the plant's staff were uninjured.

"The company is working with the relevant authorities to assess the situation," Hunder told Reuters. "Ensuring the safety and well-being of people remains top priority."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Valentyn Ogirenko; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)