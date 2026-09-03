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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian drones hit Coca-Cola plant outside Kyiv - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian drones hit Coca-Cola plant outside Kyiv

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Russian Drone Attack Targets Coca-Cola Plant Near Kyiv With No Injuries Reported

Details of the Drone Strike on Coca-Cola Plant

Incident Overview

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russian drones struck and damaged a Coca-Cola plant outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Officials said there were no injuries in the strike near the town of Brovary, east of the capital.

President Zelenskiy's Statement

"Today, the Russians have hit a Coca-Cola plant with their drone. Coca-Cola is such an enemy that they set it on fire with their Shaheds," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, referring to Iranian-designed drones."

Implications for U.S.-Russia Relations

"It's a clear Russian signal to America. The Russians cannot be unaware that this is an American facility."

Aftermath and Response

Emergency Response at the Scene

Reuters Television footage showed firefighting crews arriving at the scene and smoke rising above the plant and over nearby fields.

Statements from Coca-Cola and Authorities

Andy Hunder, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, said the plant's staff were uninjured.

"The company is working with the relevant authorities to assess the situation," Hunder told Reuters. "Ensuring the safety and well-being of people remains top priority."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Valentyn Ogirenko; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Russian Shahed drone hit the Coca‑Cola plant near Brovary, triggering a fire in warehouses of finished goods; no casualties reported. (pravda.com.ua)
  • Coca‑Cola confirmed employees are safe and is cooperating with authorities to assess damages, stressing worker safety remains the top priority. (forbes.ua)
  • President Zelenskiy characterized the strike as a deliberate message to the U.S., targeting an American-linked facility to send a geopolitical signal. (ru.interfax.com.ua)
  • The plant in Brovary is one of Coca‑Cola’s primary production sites in Ukraine, operating since 1998 with multiple beverage lines, illustrating its strategic economic role. (coca-cola.com)
  • This attack fits a broader pattern: Russia has increasingly targeted American businesses in Ukraine, prompting calls from the American Chamber of Commerce for stronger U.S. policy support. (chamber.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Coca-Cola plant near Kyiv?
Russian drones struck and damaged a Coca-Cola plant outside Kyiv. No injuries were reported.
Where is the affected Coca-Cola plant located?
The plant is located near the town of Brovary, east of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Were there any injuries in the drone strike?
According to officials and company representatives, there were no injuries from the strike.
How is Coca-Cola responding to the incident?
Coca-Cola is working with authorities to assess the situation and ensure the safety of its staff.
What was the reaction from Ukrainian officials?
President Zelenskiy referred to the attack as a clear signal to America, noting the facility’s American ownership.

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