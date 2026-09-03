Brazil Threatens Reciprocal Measures if EU Meat Ban Negotiations Fail
Brazil's Response to EU Animal Product Ban
Government Statement on Potential Retaliatory Actions
SAO PAULO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government said on Thursday it could take reciprocal measures against the European Union in case negotiations to reverse the bloc's ban on animal products from the South American nation do not lead to "a satisfactory outcome."
Concerns Over EU Ban and Production Standards
In a statement signed by the ministries of agriculture and foreign affairs, Brazil expressed concerns over the ban, which took effect on Thursday as the European bloc seeks guarantees that prohibited antimicrobial substances are not used in production.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Chris Reese)