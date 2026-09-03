GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
ECB approves Monte dei Paschi-Mediobanca merger - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ECB approves Monte dei Paschi-Mediobanca merger

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Mergers Italy ECB

ECB Grants Approval for Monte dei Paschi and Mediobanca Merger in Italy

ECB Approval and Merger Details

Background of the Merger

About Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Historical Significance in Italian Banking

About Mediobanca

Role in the Italian Financial Sector

ECB's Decision

Approval Process

Criteria and Considerations

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it has received approval from the European Central Bank to merge recently acquired peer Mediobanca into the group.

Implications of the Merger

Impact on the Italian Banking Sector

Market Consolidation and Competition

Future Prospects

Potential Growth and Expansion

(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • ECB authorization obtained on March 4, 2026, validates the full merger and related corporate reorganization plans, including the delisting of Mediobanca and internal restructuring of its high-end banking activities (gruppomps.it)
  • The merger plan, approved by both banks’ boards on March 10, 2026, defines an exchange ratio of 2.450 MPS shares for each Mediobanca share and targets full effectiveness by end‑2026 (sec.gov)
  • Through the merger and reorganization, MPS aims to streamline governance, leverage synergies estimated at approximately €0.7 billion, retain Mediobanca’s brand identity for corporate and private banking, and solidify its position as Italy’s third‑largest banking group (sec.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has the European Central Bank approved for Monte dei Paschi?
The European Central Bank approved Monte dei Paschi's merger with recently acquired peer Mediobanca.
Which Italian banks are involved in the merger?
Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Mediobanca are the Italian banks involved in the merger.
Who reported the news about the ECB approval of the merger?
The news was reported by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City and edited by Chris Reese.
When did Monte dei Paschi receive approval for the merger?
Monte dei Paschi received approval for the merger on Thursday, September 3.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Trading Day: Waller cools Fed hike hoopla

Trading Day: Waller cools Fed hike hoopla

Image for Brazil warns of reciprocal measures against EU if talks to lift meat ban stall

Brazil warns of reciprocal measures against EU if talks to lift meat ban stall

Image for White House pressures US space firms to skip Paris space summit, sources say

White House pressures US space firms to skip Paris space summit, sources say

Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian drones hit Coca-Cola plant outside Kyiv

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian drones hit Coca-Cola plant outside Kyiv

Image for Four dead in Ukrainian attack on Russia's border Belgorod region, officials say

Four dead in Ukrainian attack on Russia's border Belgorod region, officials say

Image for Germany probes suspected arson at defence firm as European sabotage concerns mount

Germany probes suspected arson at defence firm as European sabotage concerns mount

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Smart ring maker Oura files for US IPO
Smart ring maker Oura files for US IPO
Image for Oil prices mixed as investors weigh Middle East escalation, chance of Russia-Ukraine peace deal
Oil prices mixed as investors weigh Middle East escalation, chance of Russia-Ukraine peace deal
Image for Trump says Britain 'on the edge of disaster,' citing immigration and energy concerns
Trump says Britain 'on the edge of disaster,' citing immigration and energy concerns
Image for India and Belgium agree to strengthen trade, defence ties
India and Belgium agree to strengthen trade, defence ties
Image for Yen jumps on BOJ hike bets, dollar slips on Waller comments
Yen jumps on BOJ hike bets, dollar slips on Waller comments
Image for BASF sues Apple in US for allegedly infringing its face authentication patents
BASF sues Apple in US for allegedly infringing its face authentication patents
Image for Volkswagen board approves turnaround plan, flags 50,000 possible job cuts across group
Volkswagen board approves turnaround plan, flags 50,000 possible job cuts across group
Image for Volkswagen targets 9% operating margin by 2030
Volkswagen targets 9% operating margin by 2030
Image for France and Korea to lead debate film's big issues at Lumiere summit
France and Korea to lead debate film's big issues at Lumiere summit
Image for Russian court imposes restrictions on children's hospice chief charged over war posts
Russian court imposes restrictions on children's hospice chief charged over war posts
Image for Bond yields ease, stocks rally following Fed governor Waller comments
Bond yields ease, stocks rally following Fed governor Waller comments
Image for Volkswagen teases new SUVs, pickups for North American market
Volkswagen teases new SUVs, pickups for North American market
View All Finance Posts