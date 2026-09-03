ECB approves Monte dei Paschi-Mediobanca merger

ECB Grants Approval for Monte dei Paschi and Mediobanca Merger in Italy
ECB Approval and Merger Details
Background of the Merger
About Monte dei Paschi di Siena
Historical Significance in Italian Banking
About Mediobanca
Role in the Italian Financial Sector
ECB's Decision
Approval Process
Criteria and Considerations
Sept 3 (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it has received approval from the European Central Bank to merge recently acquired peer Mediobanca into the group.
Implications of the Merger
Impact on the Italian Banking Sector
Market Consolidation and Competition
Future Prospects
Potential Growth and Expansion
(Reporting by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico City; Editing by Chris Reese)