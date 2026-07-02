China and EU Schedule Second Trade and Investment Consultation for Autumn
Overview of China-EU Trade and Investment Consultations
Annual Minister-Level Meetings Agreement
BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - China and the EU have agreed to hold one or two minister-level meetings of the China-EU trade and investment consultation mechanism every year, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.
Upcoming Second Meeting in Autumn
The Chinese side has invited the EU trade chief to visit China this autumn for the second meeting of the consultation mechanism, ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a press conference.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Joe Cash and Shi Bu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)