GBAF Logo
China, EU to have second trade, investment consultation mechanism meet this autumn - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

China, EU to have second trade, investment consultation mechanism meet this autumn

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

China and EU Schedule Second Trade and Investment Consultation for Autumn

Overview of China-EU Trade and Investment Consultations

Annual Minister-Level Meetings Agreement

BEIJING, July 2 (Reuters) - China and the EU have agreed to hold one or two minister-level meetings of the China-EU trade and investment consultation mechanism every year, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Upcoming Second Meeting in Autumn

The Chinese side has invited the EU trade chief to visit China this autumn for the second meeting of the consultation mechanism, ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a press conference.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Joe Cash and Shi Bu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • The inaugural China‑EU Trade and Investment Consultation Mechanism was held on June 29 in Brussels, establishing four key workstreams: trade/investment balancing, export controls, intellectual property rights, and WTO reform (bignewsnetwork.com).
  • A joint monitoring mechanism will exchange data and track trade flows to improve transparency and help manage frictions (bignewsnetwork.com).
  • EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič set an October deadline for tangible outcomes and confirmed he would travel to China this autumn for the second ministerial meeting (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the China-EU trade and investment consultation mechanism?
It is a minister-level dialogue between China and the EU focused on trade and investment issues, held once or twice a year.
When will the second China-EU consultation mechanism meeting take place?
The second meeting is scheduled for this autumn, as invited by China's commerce ministry.
Who has been invited to the next China-EU trade and investment meeting?
The EU trade chief has been invited to visit China for the meeting.
How often are China-EU consultation meetings planned?
China and the EU have agreed to hold one or two minister-level meetings each year.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Italy May jobless rate edges down to 5%, but 22,000 jobs lost

Italy May jobless rate edges down to 5%, but 22,000 jobs lost

Image for Germany charges Nord Stream suspect with war crime complicity, sabotage

Germany charges Nord Stream suspect with war crime complicity, sabotage

Image for ECB pushes back on calls for lower bank capital levels

ECB pushes back on calls for lower bank capital levels

Image for Kyrgyzstan asks neighbours for help with fuel supplies as Russian shortages bite

Kyrgyzstan asks neighbours for help with fuel supplies as Russian shortages bite

Image for EU top court dismisses Google fight against record €4.1 billion EU antitrust fine

EU top court dismisses Google fight against record €4.1 billion EU antitrust fine

Image for Volvo Cars April to June sales volumes fall 5.6% year-on-year

Volvo Cars April to June sales volumes fall 5.6% year-on-year

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Columbia Threadneedle and Patrizia merge UK property funds
Columbia Threadneedle and Patrizia merge UK property funds
Image for In Sintra, world's central bankers find ally in new Fed chief
In Sintra, world's central bankers find ally in new Fed chief
Image for Under fire German ruling coalition unveils reform package
Under fire German ruling coalition unveils reform package
Image for UK business morale slumps as Iran war pushes up costs, survey shows
UK business morale slumps as Iran war pushes up costs, survey shows
Image for UK's Currys says trading 'very solid' after 18% profit jump
UK's Currys says trading 'very solid' after 18% profit jump
Image for Andritz to cut 500 further jobs, pins hopes on hydro boom
Andritz to cut 500 further jobs, pins hopes on hydro boom
Image for Sodexo raises full-year revenue target after stronger-than-expected quarter
Sodexo raises full-year revenue target after stronger-than-expected quarter
Image for Russian frustration rises as fuel crisis bites
Russian frustration rises as fuel crisis bites
Image for Analysis-Net-zero champion Europe snared by climate change on its doorstep
Analysis-Net-zero champion Europe snared by climate change on its doorstep
Image for SNB sees Swiss banks well placed to face challenges, UBS well capitalised
SNB sees Swiss banks well placed to face challenges, UBS well capitalised
Image for Morning Bid: Shares pull back as markets await likely payrolls beat
Morning Bid: Shares pull back as markets await likely payrolls beat
Image for Chinese and US risks mean EU chip sector faces a 'bleak future,' report says
Chinese and US risks mean EU chip sector faces a 'bleak future,' report says
View All Finance Posts