Khamenei's Funeral Procession Draws Thousands as It Crosses Into Iraq's Najaf

Massive Crowds Gather in Najaf for Khamenei's Funeral Procession

NAJAF, Iraq, July 8 - Mourners marched through Iraq's holy city of Najaf on Wednesday, following the coffin of slain Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as his six-day funeral procession, which drew huge crowds in his home country, pressed on across the border.

Public Display of Grief and Political Chants

People carrying large portraits of the late leader gathered along the route and chanted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" as Khamenei's coffin was driven on a large truck through the streets.

Flags and Banners Symbolize Unity

Iraqi and Iranian flags fluttered above the crowd, alongside the banners of powerful Iran-backed Iraqi militias whose supporters joined the procession.

Najaf's Religious Significance

Najaf holds special significance for Shi'ite Muslims worldwide ​as the burial place of Imam Ali, the cousin and son-in-law ​of the Prophet Mohammad.

Arrival and Official Reception

Khamenei's coffin arrived on Tuesday evening at Najaf's international airport, where Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, senior officials and religious figures attended an official reception.

International Dignitaries in Attendance

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders also arrived to take part in the procession, which is expected to continue to the Iraqi shrine city of Karbala before the coffin is returned to Iran for burial.

Next Steps in the Funeral Procession

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters in Najaf; Additional reporting by Muayad Hameed; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)