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Thousands march as Khamenei's funeral procession crosses into Iraq - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thousands march as Khamenei's funeral procession crosses into Iraq

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Khamenei's Funeral Procession Draws Thousands as It Crosses Into Iraq's Najaf

Massive Crowds Gather in Najaf for Khamenei's Funeral Procession

NAJAF, Iraq, July 8 - Mourners marched through Iraq's holy city of Najaf on Wednesday, following the coffin of slain Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as his six-day funeral procession, which drew huge crowds in his home country, pressed on across the border.

Public Display of Grief and Political Chants

People carrying large portraits of the late leader gathered along the route and chanted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" as Khamenei's coffin was driven on a large truck through the streets.

Flags and Banners Symbolize Unity

Iraqi and Iranian flags fluttered above the crowd, alongside the banners of powerful Iran-backed Iraqi militias whose supporters joined the procession.

Najaf's Religious Significance

Najaf holds special significance for Shi'ite Muslims worldwide ​as the burial place of Imam Ali, the cousin and son-in-law ​of the Prophet Mohammad.

Arrival and Official Reception

Khamenei's coffin arrived on Tuesday evening at Najaf's international airport, where Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, senior officials and religious figures attended an official reception.

International Dignitaries in Attendance

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders also arrived to take part in the procession, which is expected to continue to the Iraqi shrine city of Karbala before the coffin is returned to Iran for burial.

Next Steps in the Funeral Procession

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters in Najaf; Additional reporting by Muayad Hameed; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Khamenei’s funeral procession crossed into Iraq with an official reception in Najaf followed by mass public mourning events (apnews.com)
  • Extensive security, logistical preparations were carried out; procession routes from Kufa to Najaf and logistics like service stations, buses and ambulances were deployed (presstv.co.uk)
  • Procession will continue to Karbala and culminate in burial in Mashhad, Iran, marking one of the most extensive state funerals in recent regional history (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who attended Khamenei's funeral procession in Najaf?
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, senior officials, religious figures, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders attended.
Why is Najaf significant in Khamenei's funeral procession?
Najaf holds special significance for Shi'ite Muslims as the burial place of Imam Ali, making it an important stop in the procession.
What slogans were chanted during Khamenei's funeral procession in Iraq?
Crowds chanted 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel' as Khamenei's coffin was driven through Najaf.
Which groups participated in the procession alongside the public?
Supporters of powerful Iran-backed Iraqi militias joined the procession, displaying their banners.
What is the next destination for Khamenei's coffin after Najaf?
The procession is expected to continue to the Iraqi shrine city of Karbala before the coffin returns to Iran for burial.

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