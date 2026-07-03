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Airbus CEO 'not necessarily optimistic' on European defence cooperation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Airbus CEO Cautious on Future of European Defence Cooperation After FCAS Ends

European Defence Cooperation in Question After FCAS Collapse

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 3 (Reuters) - Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said on Friday he was "not necessarily optimistic" on defence cooperation in Europe as countries are under pressure and have enough funds to invest.

Airbus CEO's Perspective on Defence Investment

Faury was speaking at annual economic forum Les Rencontres économiques d'Aix-en-Provence- a few weeks after the collapse of Franco-German-Spanish fighter programme FCAS. Paris and Berlin announced putting an end to the project following months of tension between industrial partners Airbus and Dassault over workshare.

Concerns Over Fragmented National Solutions

"If we miss the window of opportunity in the next few years, we’ll end up with fragmented national solutions for decades to come", Faury said, adding that both Berlin and Paris were very eager to find solutions for defence cooperation. "We keep believing in European cooperation at Airbus", he said.

Dassault Aviation's Stance on Future Cooperation

Earlier this week, Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier told a French senate committee that he was open to cooperation after the breakdown of the Future Combat Air System project.

Conditions for Successful Collaboration

"We are capable of cooperating, we have shown it in the past, but we want to cooperate with rules that are accepted from the start," he added.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in Aix-en-Provence and Florence Loève in Paris, editing by Dominique Vidalon)

Key Takeaways

  • Faury cautioned that missing the next few years’ 'window of opportunity' risks decades of fragmented national defense systems in Europe.
  • The FCAS – a €100 billion Future Combat Air System project between France, Germany, and Spain – was officially scrapped in early June 2026 after internal disagreements over leadership and workshare (lemonde.fr).
  • Dassault CEO Éric Trappier signalled willingness to cooperate post‑FCAS collapse, emphasising that collaboration must be based on agreed rules from the outset (ca.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Airbus CEO not optimistic about European defence cooperation?
Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury cited financial pressures and recent project tensions as reasons for his cautious outlook on European defence cooperation.
What led to the collapse of the Franco-German-Spanish FCAS fighter programme?
Months of tension between industrial partners Airbus and Dassault over workshare caused Paris and Berlin to end the FCAS project.
What could happen if European countries miss the cooperation window?
According to Faury, missing the opportunity could result in fragmented national defence solutions for decades.
How does Airbus view future European defence projects?
Airbus remains supportive of European cooperation and believes in finding future solutions despite recent setbacks.
What was Dassault Aviation's response to the breakdown of the FCAS project?
Dassault CEO Eric Trappier stated openness to future cooperation, provided that rules are agreed from the start.

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