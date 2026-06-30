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Exclusive-Turkey says NATO adjusting to security landscape, US not withdrawing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Turkey Says NATO Adapting to Security Shifts, US Not Withdrawing

NATO Summit and Turkey's Role in Evolving Security Dynamics

By Tuvan Gumrukcu

NATO's Response to Security Changes

ANKARA, June 30 (Reuters) - NATO is adjusting to a shifting security landscape and the United States is not seeking to leave the alliance, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler told Reuters ahead of a NATO summit in Ankara next week. 

Upcoming NATO Summit in Ankara

Turkey will host 32 NATO leaders, as well as officials from the Gulf and Asia-Pacific region, on July 7-8, amid tensions within the alliance over burden-sharing, defence spending, and U.S. complaints about allies' lack of involvement in re-opening the Strait of Hormuz.

Summit Focus Areas

In written responses to questions, Guler said the summit would focus on bloc unity, evaluating allies' increased defence spending, bolstering defence industry cooperation and increasing support for Ukraine. Ankara should be involved in European defence initiatives, he added. 

Statements from Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler

"NATO continues to be an unparalleled and fundamental platform for Euro-Atlantic security and defence. We evaluate the period we are going through not as a crisis, but as a process of adjusting to the changing security environment," Guler said.

US Position and European Responsibilities

He said the U.S. had no intention of withdrawing from NATO, but that it wanted European allies and Canada to assume more responsibility for the security of Europe, which he said must include Ankara in its defence plans and initiatives.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • NATO is responding to a changing security environment—not in crisis but in adjustment.
  • The United States intends to remain in NATO but calls for greater European and Canadian responsibility for Europe’s security, including Turkey.
  • Turkey expects the summit to reinforce unity, boost defence spending and industry cooperation, support Ukraine, and involve Ankara fully in European defence plans.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the United States considering leaving NATO?
No, according to Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler, the US is not seeking to withdraw from NATO.
What is the main focus of the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara?
The summit will address bloc unity, defence spending, cooperation in the defence industry, and support for Ukraine.
Why is burden-sharing a topic at the NATO summit?
There are ongoing tensions about defence spending and US concerns over allies' participation in security responsibilities.
What is Turkey's position regarding European defence initiatives?
Turkey insists that Ankara should be included in European defence plans and initiatives.
Who will attend the NATO summit in Ankara?
Leaders from 32 NATO countries, as well as officials from Gulf and Asia-Pacific regions, will attend.

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