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SAS orders Airbus widebody aircraft for more than $10 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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SAS orders Airbus widebody aircraft for more than $10 billion 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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SAS orders Airbus widebody aircraft for more than $10 billion

Record-Breaking Aircraft Investment by SAS

Details of the Airbus Order

STOCKHOLM, June 30 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS said on Tuesday it would buy up to 40 Airbus widebody aircraft in the largest investment in the company's history.

Financial Impact and Value

"The Airbus order represents the highest-value aircraft order ever placed by SAS, with a total list price of over $10 billion," it said in a statement.

Background and Context

Recent Financial History

The investment comes just two years after the airline, part-owned by Air France-KLM, came out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy following years of financial difficulties and a huge drop in traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strategic Importance for SAS

Enhancing Long-Haul Network

"Together, these investments will support the continued development of SAS' long-haul network, enhancing the airline's ability to connect Scandinavia with key international markets in the decades ahead," SAS said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Simon Johnson, editing by Essi Lehto)

Key Takeaways

  • SAS’s order—up to 40 Airbus widebodies—is its highest-value aircraft purchase to date, valued at over US $10 billion (se.investing.com)
  • The order includes a mix of A330neo and A350 aircraft, aligning with fleet commonality strategy and modernization plans (se.investing.com)
  • Deliveries are expected in the early 2030s, as the deal is finalized following prior discussions, including with Boeing (se.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Airbus widebody aircraft did SAS order?
SAS plans to buy up to 40 Airbus widebody aircraft in this deal.
What is the total value of the SAS Airbus aircraft order?
The total list price of the order exceeds $10 billion.
Is this the largest investment in SAS's history?
Yes, this is the largest investment SAS has ever made.
When was the SAS Airbus order announced?
SAS announced the order on Tuesday, June 30.
Where is SAS based?
SAS is a Scandinavian airline headquartered in Stockholm.

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