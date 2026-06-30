SAS orders Airbus widebody aircraft for more than $10 billion

Record-Breaking Aircraft Investment by SAS

Details of the Airbus Order

STOCKHOLM, June 30 (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS said on Tuesday it would buy up to 40 Airbus widebody aircraft in the largest investment in the company's history.

Financial Impact and Value

"The Airbus order represents the highest-value aircraft order ever placed by SAS, with a total list price of over $10 billion," it said in a statement.

Background and Context

Recent Financial History

The investment comes just two years after the airline, part-owned by Air France-KLM, came out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy following years of financial difficulties and a huge drop in traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strategic Importance for SAS

Enhancing Long-Haul Network

"Together, these investments will support the continued development of SAS' long-haul network, enhancing the airline's ability to connect Scandinavia with key international markets in the decades ahead," SAS said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Simon Johnson, editing by Essi Lehto)