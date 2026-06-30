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UK's Sainsbury's still expects Middle East conflict to add to inflation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Sainsbury's still expects Middle East conflict to add to inflation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Sainsbury's Warns of Ongoing Food Inflation from Middle East Conflict Impact

Impact of Middle East Conflict on Sainsbury's Food Inflation

CEO Simon Roberts' Statement on Inflation Pressures

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, expects more food inflation to come through as a result of the Middle East conflict, its boss said on Tuesday.

"There is pressure in the system for sure and there will be some inflation to come through," CEO Simon Roberts told reporters after Sainsbury's updated on first quarter trading.

"We always said it would take until the mid-summer to see the extent to which ... that will feed through, particularly in fresh food," he said.

Current Trends in Food Inflation

But Roberts said he was encouraged that so far this year food inflation had not risen "as significantly as some had expected" and noted that Sainsbury's own inflation in its first quarter was lower than that in the previous quarter.

British grocery inflation slowed to 3.0% in the four weeks to June 14, researcher Worldpanel said last week, while earlier this month, industry leader Tesco said that so far Iran war-driven inflation "hasn't materialised as an issue".

Factors Influencing Recent Sales Performance

Roberts said Britain's record June temperatures last week drove "very strong" trade in fresh food and seasonal categories such as deli and barbecue.

He said the hot weather and the soccer World Cup had also boosted online demand.

Roberts added that the group's Argos business also had a "very strong" week, driven by demand for fans and paddling pools.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Sainsbury’s sees potential for further food inflation due to Middle East conflict, notably in fresh produce.
  • Current grocery inflation in the UK has cooled to about 3.0% in the four weeks to June 14, down from prior higher rates.
  • Tesco similarly reports that Iran‑conflict‑driven inflation hasn’t materialised yet, even as market watchers expect pressures ahead.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Sainsbury's expect more food inflation?
Sainsbury's expects more food inflation due to pressures in the supply system resulting from the Middle East conflict.
How has Sainsbury's food inflation compared to previous quarters?
Sainsbury's reported lower inflation in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter.
What factors have boosted Sainsbury's seasonal sales?
Record June temperatures and the soccer World Cup boosted demand for fresh food and online orders.
Has Iran war-driven inflation significantly impacted UK supermarkets?
So far, Iran war-driven inflation hasn't materialised as a significant issue for major UK supermarkets like Tesco.
What products showed increased demand at Argos during the period?
Argos saw high demand for fans and paddling pools during the hot weather in June.

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