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Exclusive-Palestinians set to delay legislative elections due to worsening conditions, letter says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Palestinians set to delay legislative elections due to worsening conditions, letter says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Palestinian Legislative Elections Delayed Due to Unstable Conditions

Postponement of Palestinian Legislative Elections

Official Notification to France

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al Sheikh has informed France that a Palestinian legislative election planned for November 28 will be postponed for several months because of worsening conditions throughout the Palestinian territories, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Assessment of Current Conditions

"The assessment concluded that the anticipated political, security and economic conditions, on which the scheduling of the legislative elections for 28 November 2026 was based, have not materialized," said according to the letter, which was addressed to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and dated October 8.

Obstacles to Electoral Process

It added that "holding them under the current circumstances faces fundamental obstacles affecting their inclusiveness, freedom of participation and the integrity of the electoral process."

(Reporting by John Irish, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • The postponement decision stems from worsening conditions across the Palestinian territories including Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, which hamper freedom of participation and logistical preparedness (lemonde.fr).
  • Preparations had advanced—with voter registration, candidate nominations, and campaigning stages underway—but structural obstacles like Israeli restrictions and humanitarian crises made credible elections unlikely (lemonde.fr).
  • Discussions to delay the vote involve major factions and aim to preserve legitimacy through inclusive dialogue; regional and international actors including the EU had pled for credible elections and offered observation support (lemonde.fr)

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