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Renoir paintings stolen from Riviera museum recovered, six people arrested - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Renoir paintings stolen from Riviera museum recovered, six people arrested

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Six Arrested After Renoir Paintings Stolen from Riviera Museum Are Recovered

Recovery of Stolen Renoir Paintings and Arrests

Theft at the Renoir Museum

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Two Renoir paintings worth millions of dollars that were stolen from a museum on the French Riviera a month ago have been recovered and six suspects have been arrested, the local mayor said on Friday.

Thieves had broken into the grounds of the Renoir Museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer early in the morning of September 8 through a hole cut in a garden fence and entered through a window.

Details of the Stolen Artworks

The two paintings by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, an Impressionist whose works have fetched tens of millions of dollars at auction, were "Madame Colonna Romano" and "Young Woman at the Well". Both belong to Paris' Orsay Museum and were on loan.

Reaction from Local Authorities

"This news is a source of immense joy and a great relief for the town of Cagnes-sur-Mer and its residents," mayor Bryan Masson said in a statement.

Investigation and Recovery Efforts

Prosecutor's Office and Press Conference

The Marseille public prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to questions about how the paintings had been recovered. The mayor scheduled a press conference on Thursday afternoon then cancelled it so as not to interfere with the investigation.

Other Paintings Involved in the Theft

Paintings Dropped During Police Chase

The thieves had also snatched two other paintings, "Madame Pichon" and "Coco Reading", a portrayal of Claude, Renoir's young son. But they dropped them in the gardens as police, alerted by alarms, arrived and gave chase.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Inti Landauro; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The theft occurred at dawn on September 8, 2026, via a cut in the garden fence; four Renoir works were targeted, two were dropped during the escape and recovered immediately, while the other two were only found a month later. (tf1info.fr)
  • Recovered works—“Madame Colonna Romano” and “Young Woman at the Well”—had been on loan from Paris’s Musée d’Orsay; their combined estimated value was around €9 million (approx. US $10 million). (thenationalnews.com)
  • Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the theft, including two main suspects identified by DNA; law enforcement efforts spanned multiple French regions. (rtl.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Renoir paintings were stolen from the Riviera museum?
The stolen paintings were 'Madame Colonna Romano' and 'Young Woman at the Well' by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
How were the Renoir paintings recovered?
The paintings were recovered by authorities, but specific details on the recovery were not disclosed due to the ongoing investigation.
How did thieves break into the Renoir Museum?
Thieves cut a hole in a garden fence and entered through a window early in the morning.
Were any suspects arrested following the theft?
Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft and recovery of the paintings.
What happened to the other paintings taken during the heist?
Two other Renoir paintings, 'Madame Pichon' and 'Coco Reading', were dropped in the gardens as police arrived.

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