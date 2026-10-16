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Exclusive-Naftogaz chief says Ukraine's gas reserves hit six-year high ahead of winter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Naftogaz chief says Ukraine's gas reserves hit six-year high ahead of winter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Naftogaz Reports Record High Ukraine Gas Reserves Before Winter Season

Ukraine's Gas Reserves and Energy Security Amid Russian Strikes

By Pavel Polityuk

Record Gas Reserves Despite Attacks

KYIV, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian state oil and gas firm Naftogaz's acting CEO said the company has built its largest gas reserves in six years ahead of winter, despite a jump in Russian strikes on the company's facilities.

Ukraine uses vast volumes of gas to heat its cities during the winter months, and the current season could be the most difficult of the nearly five-year war with Russia, which has sharply intensified its attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.

The attacks also put at risk the colossal Soviet-era power stations which Ukrainian cities rely on for winter heat.

Impact of Russian Strikes on Infrastructure

Naftogaz CEO Sergii Fedorenko told Reuters Russia had attacked Naftogaz assets more than 400 times so far this year, twice as many times as in 2025.

"This year, most of our facilities have come under attack," Fedorenko said, adding that oil and gas production, processing and transportation facilities, as well as thermal power plants in frontline regions, have been hit.

"We are strengthening defences and digging in," he said.

Gas Storage and Consumption Trends

Reserves at 16 Billion Cubic Metres

RESERVES AT 16 BILLION CUBIC METRES, NAFTOGAZ SAYS

Fedorenko said Naftogaz had managed to bring the volume of reserves in underground storage facilities to 16 billion cubic metres, the highest since 2020.

Ukraine began the previous heating season with reserves of less than 14 bcm. The government has said the country needed at least 13.2 bcm of gas in reserve to get through the winter.

Falling Consumption and Uncertain Predictions

The rise in reserves comes as consumption has fallen this year, largely because Russian strikes on industrial infrastructure have already forced the shutdown of some factories.

Fedorenko estimates that gas consumption in 2026 will fall to about 20 bcm from 21 bcm in 2025. He said it is difficult to make predictions during a war, when everything can change at any moment.

"By the start of the heating season, we keep restoring and restoring our destroyed production," he said. "We look forward with caution. Every morning I wake up and check my phone to see if any of our facilities were hit overnight."

Ukrainian legislation prohibits state-owned companies from disclosing data on the results of their operations in the energy sector.

Gas Imports and European Cooperation

Record Imports Driven by Cold and Attacks

COLD WEATHER, RUSSIAN STRIKES DROVE IMPORTS TO A RECORD

Ukraine is a net gas importer. Since 2015 it has stopped buying Russian gas directly, instead importing from European suppliers, primarily via Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary.

Heavy frosts and Russian strikes on underground storage facilities forced Naftogaz to import a record 7.8 bcm of gas in 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, Fedorenko said. This season, it started buying gas early and has so far contracted more than 1 bcm of imports, 25% of which is LNG.

"We contracted supplies specifically for the heating season, meaning we have contracts for delivery during a defined period — December through March," Fedorenko said.

Ukraine's Role in European Gas Storage

Ukraine operates Europe's largest underground gas storage facilities, with capacity of about 30 bcm, and Fedorenko said Kyiv has proposed that the EU store part of its gas reserves there, allocating one-third of the capacity for that purpose.

Located more than 1 km underground, the gas is protected from attacks and can, if needed, be delivered very quickly to consumers, particularly in Eastern European countries, Fedorenko said. He said the Ukrainian gas storage tariff is currently the lowest in the EU.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s underground gas reserves have reached 16 billion cubic metres, the highest level since 2020, providing a crucial buffer for winter heating.
  • Over 400 Russian attacks have targeted Naftogaz assets in 2026—double the number in 2025—threatening production, processing, transport, and thermal power plants.
  • Ukraine’s gas storage infrastructure, with a working capacity near 30.95 billion m³, is Europe’s largest and offers strategic reserve space, including proposals to share capacity with the EU.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much gas has Ukraine stored for winter 2026?
Naftogaz reports Ukraine's gas reserves at 16 billion cubic metres, the highest since 2020, ahead of the winter season.
What challenges does Ukraine face in securing winter energy supplies?
Ukraine faces intensified Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and severe winter conditions, making this season especially challenging.
How has Russian aggression affected Ukraine's gas consumption?
Russian attacks have shut down factories, lowering industrial gas consumption and contributing to dropped demand for gas in Ukraine.
What is the source of Ukraine's imported gas?
Since 2015, Ukraine imports gas from European suppliers via Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary, not directly from Russia.
What proposals has Ukraine made regarding its gas storage facilities?
Ukraine has proposed that the EU store part of its gas reserves in its underground facilities, which have about 30 bcm capacity.

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