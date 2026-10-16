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Swiss journalist risks court sentence for exposing top banker - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss journalist risks court sentence for exposing top banker

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Finance Banking Press Freedom Legal Issues Switzerland

Swiss Journalist Faces Prosecution for Exposing Raiffeisen Bank Scandal

Details of the Raiffeisen Bank Scandal and Legal Proceedings

Background of the Investigation

ZURICH, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Zurich prosecutors this week charged Swiss journalist Lukas Haessig with violating banking secrecy over reporting that set off a high-profile corporate criminal trial of the former boss of Raiffeisen Bank Switzerland, Haessig said on his financial blog Inside Paradeplatz.

Inside Paradeplatz's Reporting

• Zurich-based Inside Paradeplatz published a series of articles in 2016 about Pierin Vincenz, former CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Switzerland, and his business partner Beat Stocker, who were found guilty of fraud in April 2022

• That verdict is currently under review by a higher court expected to rule in January 2027

Police and Prosecutorial Actions

• Police in June 2025 searched the blog's Zurich office and home of its founder, seizing evidence linked to suspected violation of Swiss banking law

• Prosecutors had dropped the case in December 2025, but Zurich's High Court in April said a court must decide how the banking secrecy provision should be interpreted after a complaint by Stocker

Legal Framework and Press Freedom Concerns

Swiss Banking Secrecy Laws

• Article 47 of the Swiss Banking Act criminalises disclosure of confidential information leaked by bank insiders, with penalties of up to three years in prison or a fine

Reactions from Press Freedom Groups

Reporters Without Borders' Statement

• Press freedom group Reporters Without Borders Switzerland called the charges troubling and said Article 47 of the Swiss banking act must not be used to prosecute journalists

• Inside Paradeplatz's reporting was clearly in the public interest, Reporters Without Borders said, adding the banking secrecy law had a chilling effect and pointing to "legal shortcomings" in Switzerland on press freedom

Current Status of the Case

• Prosecutors said the presumption of innocence applies to Haessig. No court date has yet been set

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, Editing by Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Lukas Hässig is accused of violating Swiss banking secrecy by publishing internal compliance memos on the Vincenz–Stocker case, potentially facing up to three years in prison or a fine under Article 47.
  • His offices and home were raided in June 2025; prosecutors initially dropped the case in December 2025, but Zurich’s High Court in April 2026 reinstated it following Beat Stocker’s complaint.
  • Press freedom advocates—including Reporters Without Borders and international federations of journalists—decry the use of Article 47 against journalists, urging reforms to include a public‑interest exception.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Lukas Haessig charged under Swiss banking secrecy law?
He was charged with violating banking secrecy after reporting on fraud involving Raiffeisen Bank’s former CEO and business partner.
What is Article 47 of the Swiss Banking Act?
Article 47 criminalises the disclosure of confidential information leaked by bank insiders, with penalties of up to three years in prison or a fine.
What is the public interest argument in this case?
Reporters Without Borders argued the reporting was in the public interest and that banking secrecy laws should not be used against journalists.
What is the current status of the case?
No court date has been set, and the verdict against Vincenz is under review by a higher court expected to rule in January 2027.
Who are the main individuals involved in the Raiffeisen Bank scandal?
The main individuals are Pierin Vincenz, former CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Switzerland, and his business partner Beat Stocker.

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