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UK stocks set for weekly gains as investors seek shelter in defensive sectors - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK stocks set for weekly gains as investors seek shelter in defensive sectors

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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UK Stocks Gain for the Week as Defensive Sectors Attract Investors Amid Market Volatility

Weekly Performance of UK Stock Market and Sector Highlights

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain's main stock indexes were heading for weekly gains on Friday, as investors sought refuge in defensive sectors from a rout in AI-linked equities globally, while a dip in bond yields boosted risk sentiment ahead of next week's inflation figures. 

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged 0.08% lower to 10,831.70 points by 10:12 GMT, but was on track for its best week since early April, while the midcap FTSE 250 rose 0.55%.

Defensive Sectors Lead Gains

Healthcare and Personal Goods

• The defensive healthcare sector was set for a nearly 5% gain for the week, despite falling over 1% on Friday

• Drugmakers AstraZeneca and GSK fell 1.8% and 1%, respectively, on the day

• The personal goods sector was up 7.2% for the week

Banking Sector Under Pressure

• Heavily weighted banks slipped on Friday after the Guardian reported British finance minister John Healey was set to tax the lenders in the budget later this month

• "While big international banks in the UK are likely to be less affected, domestic names are in the firing line," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, in a note

• NatWest Group and Lloyds Banking were down 2.2% each

Market Drivers and Economic Outlook

Inflation and Monetary Policy

• Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said signs of second-round inflation were limited ahead of next week's data release for September

• Traders are pricing in four BoE rate hikes over the next 12 months, according to LSEG data

• The UK's 10-year benchmark yields were heading for weekly declines after three straight weeks of gains

Other Notable Movers

Defence and E-commerce Stocks

• Defence stocks helped limit the losses on Friday: BAE Systems, Melrose Industries and Babcock International rose between 1.5% and 3.7%

• E-commerce group THG rose 6.7%, extending a surge of 16% on Thursday after it raised its annual adjusted core profit forecast

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 is set for its strongest week since early April, despite a slight drop on Friday, while FTSE 250 continues to climb.
  • Health care and personal goods sectors are outperforming, gaining nearly 5% and 7.2% for the week respectively, underscoring a defensive rotation amid global equity volatility.
  • Bond yields have retreated, easing pressure on markets and feeding risk appetite ahead of next week’s inflation data and budget announcements.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are UK stocks set for weekly gains?
UK stocks are set for weekly gains as investors seek refuge in defensive sectors amid a global selloff in AI-related equities and a dip in bond yields.
Which sectors are driving the UK stock market's performance?
Defensive sectors like healthcare and personal goods, along with defence stocks, are supporting the UK market's performance this week.
How did major UK indices perform this week?
The FTSE 100 was on track for its best week since April, while the FTSE 250 rose 0.55%.
What impact did bond yields have on UK stocks?
A dip in the UK's 10-year benchmark bond yields boosted risk sentiment and supported stock prices.
What are investors anticipating ahead of next week?
Investors are awaiting UK inflation data for September and possible Bank of England rate hikes over the next year.

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