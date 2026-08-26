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Up to 70 ships queue off Danube as bottlenecks slow Ukraine grain exports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Up to 70 ships queue off Danube as bottlenecks slow Ukraine grain exports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Queue of 70 Ships Off Danube Causes Major Delays for Ukraine Grain Exports

By Pavel Polityuk

Major Delays and Disruptions in Ukraine's Grain Export Routes

KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Up to 70 vessels are waiting near the Danube's Sulina Canal for access to Ukrainian ports to load grain for export, traders and analysts said on Wednesday, with a shortage of pilots and priority given to other cargoes creating long delays.

After Russian attacks effectively blocked Ukraine's Black Sea ports, which had handled 90% of the country's grain exports, some shipments were rerouted through Danube river ports, which have much lower capacity.

Challenges Facing Grain Shipments

Grain cargoes are competing for access with higher-priority shipments such as fuel, slowing exports. Frequent air raid alerts, which force the suspension of all port operations, have added to the disruption.

Ukraine is one of the world's biggest grain exporters and disruptions to its shipments can drive up global prices.

Current Situation at the Sulina Canal

'THE SITUATION COULD WORSEN'

"As of August 25, more than 50 vessels were waiting to pass through the Sulina Channel, while only five to seven vessels per day were moving towards Ukraine's Danube ports," consultancy ASAP Agri said.

The consultancy said on Telegram that each day of delay can cost up to $8,000, adding to already high freight rates.

Potential for Further Delays

"The situation could worsen if weather conditions deteriorate in the coming days," it added.

Katerina Kononenko, operations manager at Avalon shipping, said the Sulina Canal was expected to be closed for about two days because of poor weather.

"For the current situation, this is really a serious setback. Today, about 70 vessels are waiting at Sulina road. At the moment, the real traffic capacity of the Sulina Channel for vessels going to Ukrainian ports is only two to three vessels per day. This is very low," she added.

Historical Context and Export Volumes

Ukraine also relied heavily on Danube ports earlier in the war when Russia blocked the ports of the Greater Odesa region. Grain export capacity through the Danube peaked at 2.5 million metric tons a month in 2022 to 2023.

Recent Export Data

Export volumes via the Danube remain well below those levels, although traders are gradually increasing shipments. State railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia said this month that grain transport volumes to Danube ports in August were 11 times higher than in July.

Agriculture ministry data show Ukraine exported 539,000 tons of grain from August 1 to August 21, compared with 1.73 million in the same period a year earlier.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Up to 70 vessels are waiting to traverse the Sulina Canal toward Ukrainian ports, but navigational constraints limit passage to just 2–3 vessels per day, significantly slowing grain exports (Reuters)
  • Record‑low water levels on the Danube are forcing barges to carry smaller loads, inflating transport costs and reducing capacity to reroute Black Sea grain exports (Bloomberg; S&P Global)
  • Ukraine’s grain exports through Black Sea ports have fallen sharply, increasing reliance on the Danube corridor—yet logistical limits mean alternative routes can only partially offset lost export volume (Interfax; S&P Global)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are up to 70 ships waiting near the Danube's Sulina Canal?
A shortage of pilots and higher priority for other cargos like fuel have created severe delays for vessels waiting to load Ukrainian grain for export.
How have Russian attacks affected Ukrainian grain exports?
Russian attacks blocked Ukraine's Black Sea ports, forcing exports through smaller-capacity Danube river ports and causing bottlenecks.
What impact do delays in Ukrainian grain exports have on global markets?
Disruptions to Ukrainian grain shipments, as one of the world's largest exporters, can drive up global grain prices.
How much export capacity do Danube ports currently have compared to last year?
Export volumes from the Danube remain well below the 2.5 million metric tons per month peak in 2022-2023, with only gradual increases in shipments.
What additional factors are exacerbating the export delays?
Frequent air raid alerts and poor weather have further slowed port operations, adding to costs and delays.

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