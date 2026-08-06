Deutsche Bank Recruits Ed Liu as Global TMT Head from Bank of America

Deutsche Bank's Strategic Leadership Appointment

By Milana Vinn and Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Ed Liu's Appointment as Global TMT Head

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired a former top Bank of America technology banker as its global head of Technology, Media & Telecommunications, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Background and Reporting Structure

Ed Liu, whose departure from Bank of America was reported by Reuters on Wednesday, will be joining Deutsche in November and will be based in New York. He will report to Alison Harding-Jones who serves as co-head of the Investment Bank and global head of Investment Banking & Capital Markets.

Official Responses and Strategic Vision

A Deutsche representative declined to comment and Liu could not be reached for comment.

Deutsche has said previously that it remains committed to bringing strategic hires on board to support the bank's longer-term growth.

Recent Executive Moves in the Banking Sector

At Bank of America, Liu is one of four senior executives to exit the bank this week. On Thursday, the bank announced that its co-head of investment banking, Mike Joo, will leave. On Wednesday JPMorgan Chase said it hired Amy Lissauer to head the bank's shareholder engagement and activism defense group and on Monday Citi hired Rohan Sen to lead coverage of the technology services sector.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn and Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Colin Barr and Nick Zieminski)