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Exclusive-Deutsche hires Liu from Bank of America as global head of TMT, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Deutsche hires Liu from Bank of America as global head of TMT, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Deutsche Bank Recruits Ed Liu as Global TMT Head from Bank of America

Deutsche Bank's Strategic Leadership Appointment

By Milana Vinn and Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Ed Liu's Appointment as Global TMT Head

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired a former top Bank of America technology banker as its global head of Technology, Media & Telecommunications, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Background and Reporting Structure

Ed Liu, whose departure from Bank of America was reported by Reuters on Wednesday, will be joining Deutsche in November and will be based in New York. He will report to Alison Harding-Jones who serves as co-head of the Investment Bank and global head of Investment Banking & Capital Markets.

Official Responses and Strategic Vision

A Deutsche representative declined to comment and Liu could not be reached for comment.

Deutsche has said previously that it remains committed to bringing strategic hires on board to support the bank's longer-term growth.

Recent Executive Moves in the Banking Sector

At Bank of America, Liu is one of four senior executives to exit the bank this week. On Thursday, the bank announced that its co-head of investment banking, Mike Joo, will leave. On Wednesday JPMorgan Chase said it hired Amy Lissauer to head the bank's shareholder engagement and activism defense group and on Monday Citi hired Rohan Sen to lead coverage of the technology services sector.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn and Svea Herbst-Bayliss, editing by Colin Barr and Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • Ed Liu joins Deutsche Bank in November as global head of Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT), based in New York, reporting to Allison Harding‑Jones (Reuters) (theofficialboard.de)
  • Liu previously served as Co‑Head of Software Investment Banking at Bank of America after joining BofA in 2024, with background as CFO at ZocDoc and founder of Drumlin Partners (theofficialboard.com)
  • The hire is part of Deutsche’s continued strategic recruitment to bolster its investment banking franchise amid leadership reshuffles and global deal‑making slowdown; Harding‑Jones was appointed global head of M&A last year (tradingview.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Deutsche Bank hired as global head of TMT?
Deutsche Bank has hired Ed Liu, a former top technology banker from Bank of America, as its global head of Technology, Media & Telecommunications.
When will Ed Liu join Deutsche Bank?
Ed Liu is expected to join Deutsche Bank in November.
Who will Ed Liu report to at Deutsche Bank?
Ed Liu will report to Alison Harding-Jones, the co-head of the Investment Bank and global head of Investment Banking & Capital Markets at Deutsche Bank.
Where will Ed Liu be based in his new role?
Ed Liu will be based in New York in his new role at Deutsche Bank.
Which other senior executives left Bank of America this week?
Four senior executives, including Ed Liu and Mike Joo, have exited Bank of America this week.

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