Drone with Explosives Discovered at German Airport Prompts Federal Probe

Federal Investigation Launched After Drone Incident

Discovery of Explosive-Laden Drone

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A drone discovered on the grounds of a German airport was fitted with professional explosives and a detonator, Germany's federal prosecutor said on Thursday, adding that it was launching an investigation into what it called a "serious attack".

Jurisdiction and Transfer of Investigation

The federal prosecutor said it had taken over the probe from local prosecutors in the eastern city of Dresden, in the jurisdiction of Leipzig/Halle Airport where the drone was discovered on Tuesday night.

Threat Assessment and Official Statement

"This constitutes a serious attack on the transportation and logistics infrastructure in Germany," the federal prosecutor said in a statement, adding that it had posed a threat to Germany's external and internal security.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Rachel More and Joe Bavier; Editing by Hugh Lawson)