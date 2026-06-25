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Ferrari's divisive new EV car needs to be 'digested', company exec says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ferrari's divisive new EV car needs to be 'digested', company exec says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Ferrari's First-Ever Electric Car Sparks Debate Over Its Unconventional Design

Unveiling the Ferrari Luce: Reactions and Insights

Initial Reactions to the Luce's Design

MILAN, June 25 (Reuters) - Ferrari's first-ever EV model, which has triggered a flurry of criticism since its unveiling last month, needs to be "digested" before it can be understood, the company's Chief Product Development Officer Gianmaria Fulgenzi said on Thursday.

The €550,000 ($626,000) Luce is a four-door, five-seat family car which has baffled fans and commentators alike, as it looks nothing like the Italian marque's usual fare of low-slung, petrol-powered sports cars.

Design Origins and Social Media Response

Its styling, largely the work of former Apple designers Jony Ive and Marc Newson, has provoked endless unflattering memes on social media, including some that compared it to a vacuum cleaner.

"A car like this needs to be seen - and seen a lot - it needs to be digested, right? Otherwise your mind rejects certain solutions, it shuts them out," Fulgenzi said on the sidelines of a tech event in Milan organised by Siemens.

Ferrari's Response to Criticism

Ferrari has shrugged off the criticism of its latest offering, insisting that customer interest is strong, and denying reports that it is forcing top clients to buy the Luce to qualify for the purchase of other limited-edition models.

Debate Over the Luce's Ferrari Identity

The car's unconventional appearance, largely dictated by aerodynamic requirements, may lead some people to think it is not a real Ferrari, Fulgenzi conceded, "but that's not true, it's a different kind of Ferrari," he said.

Its bodyshell "is the most complex in our range," he added.

Performance and Driving Experience

Technical Specifications

The Luce has four electric motors with a total of 1,050 horsepower, and is capable of reaching a top speed of 310 kilometres per hour, accelerating from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.5 seconds.

Driving Emotions and Familiarity

Maintaining the Ferrari Feel

"When you get inside, you feel a certain kind of emotion, and when you drive it you realize you've come back home, because those driving sensations that you get with other (Ferrari) cars you also get them with this one,” Fulgenzi said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The Luce marks Ferrari’s first fully electric, four‑door, five‑seat car, endowed with 1,000‑1,050 hp, 310 km/h top speed, and over 530 km range, a drastic departure from its traditional sports‑car ethos (biz.chosun.com).
  • Its radical, minimalist aesthetics—crafted by LoveFrom (Jony Ive and Marc Newson)—have triggered scathing public and investor backlash, with comparisons ranging from vacuum cleaners to concept‑car oddities (edmunds.com).
  • Ferrari's Chief Product Development Officer, Gianmaria Fulgenzi, defended the design as a new interpretation of Ferrari that must be seen repeatedly to be appreciated; the company refutes claims that key clients are forced to purchase it (biz.chosun.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Ferrari's first electric car called?
Ferrari's first electric car is called the Luce, a four-door, five-seat family car.
Why has the Ferrari Luce EV received criticism?
The Luce has received criticism for its unconventional design, which differs from typical Ferrari sports cars and has sparked unflattering memes.
What are the performance specs of the Ferrari Luce?
The Ferrari Luce features four electric motors providing 1,050 horsepower, a top speed of 310 kph, and 0-100 kph acceleration in 2.5 seconds.
Are Ferrari customers interested in the Luce despite the criticism?
Ferrari executives state that customer interest in the Luce is strong, despite the divisive public reaction.
Who designed the Ferrari Luce?
The Luce's styling was developed primarily by former Apple designers Jony Ive and Marc Newson.

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