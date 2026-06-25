Ferrari's First-Ever Electric Car Sparks Debate Over Its Unconventional Design

Unveiling the Ferrari Luce: Reactions and Insights

Initial Reactions to the Luce's Design

MILAN, June 25 (Reuters) - Ferrari's first-ever EV model, which has triggered a flurry of criticism since its unveiling last month, needs to be "digested" before it can be understood, the company's Chief Product Development Officer Gianmaria Fulgenzi said on Thursday.

The €550,000 ($626,000) Luce is a four-door, five-seat family car which has baffled fans and commentators alike, as it looks nothing like the Italian marque's usual fare of low-slung, petrol-powered sports cars.

Design Origins and Social Media Response

Its styling, largely the work of former Apple designers Jony Ive and Marc Newson, has provoked endless unflattering memes on social media, including some that compared it to a vacuum cleaner.

"A car like this needs to be seen - and seen a lot - it needs to be digested, right? Otherwise your mind rejects certain solutions, it shuts them out," Fulgenzi said on the sidelines of a tech event in Milan organised by Siemens.

Ferrari's Response to Criticism

Ferrari has shrugged off the criticism of its latest offering, insisting that customer interest is strong, and denying reports that it is forcing top clients to buy the Luce to qualify for the purchase of other limited-edition models.

Debate Over the Luce's Ferrari Identity

The car's unconventional appearance, largely dictated by aerodynamic requirements, may lead some people to think it is not a real Ferrari, Fulgenzi conceded, "but that's not true, it's a different kind of Ferrari," he said.

Its bodyshell "is the most complex in our range," he added.

Performance and Driving Experience

Technical Specifications

The Luce has four electric motors with a total of 1,050 horsepower, and is capable of reaching a top speed of 310 kilometres per hour, accelerating from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 2.5 seconds.

Driving Emotions and Familiarity

Maintaining the Ferrari Feel

"When you get inside, you feel a certain kind of emotion, and when you drive it you realize you've come back home, because those driving sensations that you get with other (Ferrari) cars you also get them with this one,” Fulgenzi said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8787 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gavin Jones)