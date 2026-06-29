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Ex-prisoner questions easing Belarus sanctions as repression persists

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Ex-prisoner questions easing Belarus sanctions as repression persists

Ongoing Human Rights Concerns and Political Prisoners in Belarus

By Emma Farge

Background: Sanctions and Political Prisoner Releases

GENEVA, June 29 (Reuters) - An ex-political prisoner from Belarus on Monday raised doubts about easing sanctions on the Eastern European country in return for releasing political prisoners as long as repression — and new arrests — continue.

Katsiaryna Andreyeva, a journalist, was one of a large batch of 250 political prisoners freed in March as part of a bargaining process with the U.S. as President Alexander Lukashenko seeks a normalisation of ties in exchange for easing repression.

Those talks represent a sharp departure from previous Western policy that has treated him as a pariah for both his human rights record and backing of Moscow's war with Ukraine.

Andreyeva's Perspective on Sanctions and Human Rights

"Easing sanctions on Lukashenko's regime without significant change in the situation with human rights might not be appropriate now, and I think that there must be a significant change in the situation," Andreyeva told Reuters in Geneva on the sidelines of a meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council.

"I'm in favour of the release of political prisoners, but just not replacing one prisoner (with) another," she added.

Conditions in Detention and Calls for Reform

Andreyeva, who was sentenced to eight years in prison after reporting on mass protests in Minsk in 2020, called for an end to new arrests and for reforms to penal code provisions that allow reporters to be charged with treason or organising protests — accusations she denies.

She described harsh conditions during more than five years in detention, including over a week in solitary confinement, and said her husband, Ihar Ilyash, has spent more than 50 days there.

Ilyash, also a journalist, remains in detention along with more than 950 other political prisoners, according to a report by U.N. Special Rapporteur Nils Muiznieks presented to the Geneva council.

International Response and Continued Repression

"Belarus continues to systematically and grossly violate its international human rights obligations through ongoing politically motivated repression ...," the report said.

Belarus did not send an envoy to the U.N. debate on Monday to defend its record. 

Many other countries condemned Belarusian violations and Dutch Deputy Permanent Representative to the U.N. in Geneva Lars Tummers called the treatment of political prisoners a "revolving door pattern of repression".

Muiznieks said he continues to receive regular reports about new politically motivated arrests and voiced "serious concern" about detention conditions.

Recent Developments and Ongoing Arrests

Many political prisoners were arrested during the wave of protests against Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994.

Last week, Belarusian journalist Kyril Pazniak was sentenced to more than three years in prison, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

"I'm deeply concerned about their future," Andreyeva said.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Paul Simao)

Key Takeaways

  • In March 2026, Belarus freed 250 political prisoners—including journalist Katsiaryna Andreyeva—as part of a U.S. deal easing sanctions on its financial and potash sectors (cpj.org).
  • Despite releases, some 900–1,100 political prisoners remain detained, with new arrests continuing and rights groups warning repression persists (euroradio.fm).
  • International bodies—including UN experts and human rights groups—report systemic abuse, torture, incommunicado detention, and call for accountability and no premature sanction relief (hrw.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are sanctions against Belarus being questioned?
Sanctions are being questioned due to ongoing political repression and new arrests despite the release of some political prisoners.
Who is Katsiaryna Andreyeva?
Katsiaryna Andreyeva is a Belarusian journalist and ex-political prisoner who was released in March after serving over five years in detention.
What concerns were raised at the U.N. Human Rights Council meeting?
Concerns included continued politically motivated arrests and harsh detention conditions for political prisoners in Belarus.
How has Belarus responded to accusations of repression?
Belarus has not yet had the chance to defend its record, which was to be discussed at the U.N. Human Rights Council meeting.

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