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Soccer-Liverpool owners secure new investment from Bezos-backed consortium - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Liverpool owners secure new investment from Bezos-backed consortium

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Liverpool Owners Secure Bezos-Backed Consortium Investment Worth £1.5 Billion

Major Investment Deal and Its Implications for Liverpool FC

By KaranPrashant Saxena

Details of the Consortium and Investment

Aug 14 (Reuters) - A consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has reached a definitive agreement to buy a minority stake in Liverpool, the Premier League club's owners Fenway Sports Group said on Friday.

A source familiar with the matter said the stake is about one-third. British media reports said the deal was worth more than £1.5 billion, which values the club at over £5 billion ($7 billion).

Fenway Sports Group's Continued Control

FSG, which bought Liverpool in 2010 for £300 million, will maintain the majority share and operational control of the club.

Consortium Members and Leadership

The consortium, named 1892 Holdings, is led by former Queens Park Rangers chairman Amit Bhatia and also includes the Mittal Family Trusts, EE Capital and the K5 Sports fund, where Bezos is the lead investor.

Statements from Key Figures

"As we considered this opportunity, it became clear that Amit and the consortium shared our long-term philosophy and appreciation for what makes Liverpool special," FSG president Mike Gordon said in a statement.

"Their experience and perspective will complement the strong foundation already in place, and we look forward toworking together."

Board Changes and Future Outlook

Bhatia will become the club's new vice chairman and join the expanded board along with Elaine Saverin from EE Capital and Bryan Baum from K5 Sports. Bezos will not have a seat on the board, according to the source.

"To be welcomed as a partner in a club of this stature is a huge privilege," Bhatia said.

"We are making this investment because we believe deeply in Liverpool and its leadership, and we look forward to supporting the club's continued success for years to come.”

Liverpool's Recent Performance

Liverpool, who have been English champions a joint-record 20 times, finished fifth in the Premier League last season. They will start the new campaign at Newcastle United on August 23.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7382 pounds)

(Reporting by Karan Prashant Saxena; Writing by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Key Takeaways

  • Amit Bhatia consortium buys roughly one‑third stake, valuing club at £5 bn+
  • Jeff Bezos invests via K5 Sports fund but will not join the board
  • FSG maintains majority ownership and operational control

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is involved in the new Liverpool investment consortium?
The consortium is led by Amit Bhatia and includes the Mittal Family Trusts, EE Capital, and the K5 Sports fund, where Jeff Bezos is the lead investor.
What is the value of Liverpool FC after the new investment?
After the investment, Liverpool is valued at over £5 billion ($7 billion), with the new deal worth more than £1.5 billion.
Will Fenway Sports Group maintain control of Liverpool?
Yes, Fenway Sports Group will retain the majority share and operational control of the club despite the new investment.
Will Jeff Bezos have a seat on Liverpool's board?
No, Jeff Bezos will not have a seat on Liverpool's board according to sources familiar with the deal.
Who will join Liverpool’s board after the investment?
Amit Bhatia, Elaine Saverin from EE Capital, and Bryan Baum from K5 Sports will join Liverpool’s expanded board.

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