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Cricket-Santner breaks stubborn England resistance to nudge New Zealand towards series win

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Cricket Sports News Test Series England New Zealand

Cricket-England crash to series defeat against New Zealand

England Suffers Heavy Defeat and Series Loss to New Zealand

By Neil Squires

NOTTINGHAM, England, June 29 - New Zealand wrapped up a crushing 160-run victory over England in the third test at Trent Bridge to secure a 2-1 series victory, in a game marked by England captain Ben Stokes' stunning mid-match retirement announcement.

It was England’s first home series defeat since 2021 and their first in a series of three tests or more on home soil for 14 years.

Reactions from the England Camp

"When you lose it's disappointing," said England coach Brendon McCullum.

"For a lot of this test we played some good cricket but we were outplayed by a New Zealand side that were just relentless in everything they did.

"New Zealand do simple things really well for a long period of time. They also seize key moments."

Key Moments in England's Collapse

Early Morning Wickets

England’s faint hopes of pulling off an unlikely run chase were undone in the fourth over of the morning with the loss of two wickets in the space of five balls.

Emilio Gay, batting at number six after Stokes’ decision to promote himself to opener, was the first man to go, edging a good ball from Smith to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell for 10.

Four balls later Joe Root was run out for 18 by Henry Nicholls at backward point. It was a brilliant piece of fielding by Nicholls, hitting one stump off balance as he fell to the ground, but an ill-judged run to take on as Jamie Smith tried to get off the mark.

Middle and Lower Order Resistance

Smith, back in the England side after missing the second test on paternity leave, dug in with Surrey teammate Gus Atkinson, putting on 75 for the seventh wicket.

However, Atkinson was trapped lbw for 19 by spinner Mitchell Santner just before lunch and, after Jofra Archer had been caught behind, there was another run out – this time a direct hit from Santner that removed Josh Tongue.

Smith was the last man to go, caught at long-on off Santner for 60 from 91 balls as England were bowled out for 212 at a half-empty ground.

England's Post-Ashes Reset in Tatters

Leadership and Team Turmoil

The reset England craved after a harrowing Ashes defeat has not materialised. Instead, the hole they are in has deepened.

They have lost their captain Stokes, whose final day as an international cricketer after his retirement announcement was spent watching on from the pavilion. Pakistan will arrive soon for a three-match series with England having lost seven of their last nine tests.

Controversies and Comebacks

England looked to be back on course after victory in the first test at Lord’s but were blown off course by the controversy that followed with Stokes and Atkinson left out for the second test at The Oval after a late-night incident at a London nightclub.

They were subsequently cleared of anything more serious than breaking a team curfew and returned for the third test but by then New Zealand had squared the series and gathered momentum.

New Zealand's Overcoming Adversity

Injuries and Squad Depth

Without the injured Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips, as well as the rested Kyle Jamieson, and with their bowling resources hit further during the decider, they outplayed England at Trent Bridge.

Blair Tickner was taken out of the game on day two with concussion symptoms after being struck in New Zealand’s first innings by Jofra Archer, while Will O’Rourke’s test also ended early with a hamstring injury sustained mid-over after 35 minutes of play on day five.

Bowling Performance

The rest of the New Zealand attack rose to the occasion with Smith and Zak Foulkes, the concussion substitute who was also nursing a sore hamstring, taking six wickets apiece.

Captain's Pride

"I guess a lot of New Zealand teams have come here in the past and haven’t been in this position. I’m very proud of the guys," said New Zealand captain Tom Latham. 

“We’ve been faced with a bit of adversity through the game in terms of injuries but it was a really good team performance where guys stood up when it was required."

(Reporting by Neil Squires; Editing by Toby Chopra and Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Mitchell Santner breaks a crucial late resistance by removing Atkinson lbw, curbing England’s fightback.
  • England’s lower-order pair—Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson—added a gritty 75-run stand but momentum shifts firmly in New Zealand’s favour.
  • New Zealand are on the brink of making history—on the verge of their third straight away Test series win and first since 1999 in England (mykhel.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many wickets does New Zealand need to win the third test against England?
New Zealand needs three more wickets to secure victory in the third test at Trent Bridge.
Who were the key players for England in the resistance?
Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson were key for England, adding 75 runs for the seventh wicket.
Which New Zealand bowler dismissed Gus Atkinson?
Mitchell Santner trapped Gus Atkinson lbw for 19 just before the lunch interval.
What setback did New Zealand's bowling attack suffer?
New Zealand lost Will O’Rourke to a hamstring strain 35 minutes into play.
How did Joe Root get out in the morning session?
Joe Root was run out by Henry Nicholls at backward point after an ill-judged run.

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