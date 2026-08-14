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France evacuates 525 as another wildfire hits southwestern pine woods - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France evacuates 525 as another wildfire hits southwestern pine woods

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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France Evacuates Hundreds as Wildfire Devastates Landes Pine Forests

Mass Evacuations and Ongoing Wildfire Crisis in Landes

By Stephanie Lecocq

Immediate Response to the Landes Wildfire

LUGLON, France, Aug 14 (Reuters) - French authorities evacuated 525 villagers after a wildfire broke out in the pine woods of the southwestern Landes region, near an area already devastated by major blazes this summer.

Fire Progress and Threat to Luglon

The fire, which razed 1,100 hectares (2,700 acres) after it began on Thursday, spread to within 2 km (1.2 miles) of the centre of the village of Luglon, regional official Gilles Clavreul told reporters on Friday.

"The situation is unfavourable," he said, adding that 500 firefighters were tackling the flames, with the help of six aircraft sent to assist.

Evacuation Measures and Road Closures

Police have taken to safety 525 in the village, with road links to the north and south closed.

Background: Previous Wildfires and Regional Impact

Luglon is about 100 km (62 miles) southeast of the tourist area of Arcachon Bay, where two major wildfires devastated more than 50,000 hectares (124,000 acres), spurring the evacuation of as many as 220,000 people in late July.

Extreme Weather and Fire Risk

The area has broiled in heatwaves this summer and temperatures are expected to soar to 36 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit) on Friday afternoon, in France's unprecedented wildfire season.

Record-Breaking Wildfire Season

The area burned so far exceeds that of the previous record year of 2022. The Landes area is swathed in pine forests that become highly flammable when dry.

(Reporting by Stephanie Lecocq; Writing by Inti Landauro and Jean-Stephane Brosse; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Wildfire in Landes forced evacuation of 525 villagers as flames approached within 2 km of Luglon centre, consuming 1,100 ha.
  • Firefighting efforts involve 500 personnel and six aircraft amid soaring temperatures (~36 °C) and highly flammable pine forests.
  • This blaze adds to France’s unprecedented wildfire season, following July’s massive Arcachon Bay fires that burned tens of thousands of hectares and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were evacuated due to the wildfire in Landes, France?
French authorities evacuated 525 villagers from Luglon as the wildfire spread near the village.
How much area has the wildfire affected in the Landes region?
The wildfire has razed 1,100 hectares (2,700 acres) of pine woods in the southwestern Landes region.
What is contributing to the severity of wildfires in France this summer?
Record-breaking heatwaves, high temperatures, and dry pine forests have intensified and increased the frequency of wildfires.
How close did the fire get to the village of Luglon?
The wildfire spread to within 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) of the centre of Luglon.
What resources were used to combat the wildfire?
Around 500 firefighters and six aircraft were deployed to tackle the flames in the Landes region.

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