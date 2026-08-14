France Evacuates Hundreds as Wildfire Devastates Landes Pine Forests

Mass Evacuations and Ongoing Wildfire Crisis in Landes

By Stephanie Lecocq

Immediate Response to the Landes Wildfire

LUGLON, France, Aug 14 (Reuters) - French authorities evacuated 525 villagers after a wildfire broke out in the pine woods of the southwestern Landes region, near an area already devastated by major blazes this summer.

Fire Progress and Threat to Luglon

The fire, which razed 1,100 hectares (2,700 acres) after it began on Thursday, spread to within 2 km (1.2 miles) of the centre of the village of Luglon, regional official Gilles Clavreul told reporters on Friday.

"The situation is unfavourable," he said, adding that 500 firefighters were tackling the flames, with the help of six aircraft sent to assist.

Evacuation Measures and Road Closures

Police have taken to safety 525 in the village, with road links to the north and south closed.

Background: Previous Wildfires and Regional Impact

Luglon is about 100 km (62 miles) southeast of the tourist area of Arcachon Bay, where two major wildfires devastated more than 50,000 hectares (124,000 acres), spurring the evacuation of as many as 220,000 people in late July.

Extreme Weather and Fire Risk

The area has broiled in heatwaves this summer and temperatures are expected to soar to 36 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit) on Friday afternoon, in France's unprecedented wildfire season.

Record-Breaking Wildfire Season

The area burned so far exceeds that of the previous record year of 2022. The Landes area is swathed in pine forests that become highly flammable when dry.

(Reporting by Stephanie Lecocq; Writing by Inti Landauro and Jean-Stephane Brosse; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)