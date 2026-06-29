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Italy and Balkans endure heatwave, US also faces soaring temperatures - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy and Balkans endure heatwave, US also faces soaring temperatures

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Italy, Balkans, and US Struggle with Record Heatwaves and Wildfires

Record-Breaking Heatwaves Impact Europe and the US

By Aleksandar Vasovic and Gavin Jones

BELGRADE/ROME, June 29 (Reuters) - Italy and the Balkans felt the impact on Monday of a record-breaking heatwave that has caused hundreds of excess deaths and disrupted daily life across the continent for more than a week, with growing concerns over the spread of wildfires.

Across the Atlantic, the National Weather Service warned of "dangerous heat with temperatures in the 90s and lower 100s (degrees Fahrenheit) across much of central and eastern U.S.," in the days before the July 4 celebrations on Saturday, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

"The combination of prolonged daytime heating and limited nighttime relief will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for vulnerable populations and those without adequate cooling," the National Weather Service added.

For Western Europe, where temperatures have dipped from record June highs, there was also a warning that the heat was likely to build again next week.

Italy Faces Extreme Temperatures

In Italy, 22 cities from Bolzano in the north to Palermo on the southern island of Sicily were covered on Monday by a red heat warning.

Pilgrims at the Vatican used fans to cool themselves and sheltered under umbrellas for shade as Pope Leo delivered his Angelus message from a balcony to the crowd below on the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul, a holiday in the city of Rome.

Wildfires and Heat Alerts in the Balkans

Croatia and Serbia Battle Wildfires

WILDFIRES IN WESTERN BALKANS

In Croatia, the weather service issued a red alert on Monday for regions including the capital Zagreb and the tourist destinations of Split and Dubrovnik.

Dozens of firefighters, assisted by four aircraft, battled a wildfire burning pine forests on the tourist island of Vis in the Adriatic Sea, some 34 miles (55 km) southwest of Split.

In neighbouring Serbia, the State Hydrometeorological Service (RHMZ) has warned temperatures would reach 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday.

Albania Contains Wildfire

Further south, Albania contained a wildfire that has consumed many hectares of bushes and olive trees near the southern village of Klos over the weekend.

Wider Impact of the Heatwave Across Europe

Disruption to Infrastructure and Health Systems

The heatwave, which began on June 20, set records for early summer and the blistering conditions disrupted power generation, damaged infrastructure and overwhelmed healthcare systems.

Excess Deaths and Overwhelmed Funeral Homes in France

France has reported 1,000 excess deaths blamed on the heatwave. The French public health agency said most of the heat-related fatalities involved older people and warned the number was expected to rise.

French media reported that funeral homes in Paris and the surrounding area were overwhelmed by the number of bodies they had to deal with.

Climate Change and Increased Risk

The heatwave would have been "virtually ‌impossible" without human-caused climate change, which has made this week's soaring night-time temperatures 100 times more likely than they would have been just two decades ago, according to scientists.

Further Tragedies and Ongoing Risks

Heatwave Forecasts and Meteorological Warnings

YOUNG BOYS DIE IN CAR IN CYPRUS

Daniele Mocio, a meteorologist with the Italian Air Force, said the heatwave was expected to persist for a few more days in central and eastern Europe, with temperatures running 8-10 degrees Celsius above average. Any relief further west in Europe was likely to be short-lived.

Luca Mercalli, the president of Italy's Meteorological Society, said temperatures were set to soar again from July 5 or 6.

"The areas affected look broadly the same as in the first wave, including France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and to some extent Britain," Mercalli told Reuters.

"With the extreme heat the risk of forest fires increases, but we are also seeing a lot of rainstorms, which obviously mitigates that risk," he added, noting that storms were very localised so rainfall amounts could vary greatly.

Fatalities Linked to Heatwave

Tragedy in Cyprus

Further tragedies related to the heat were reported at the weekend.

Two boys aged 8 and 10 from Bulgaria were found dead in a hot car in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon, police said. Cyprus is currently experiencing temperatures of around 38 C, which is not classified as a heatwave on the east Mediterranean island for the time of year.

Deaths in Poland Bike Marathon

Two cyclists, a 30-year-old and a 71-year-old, died while taking part in an event in the Poland Bike Marathon series in Marki near Warsaw on Sunday.

(Reporting by by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade, Daria Sito-Sucic in Sarajevo, Fatos Bytyci in Tirana, Dominique Vidalon in Paris, Gavin Jones and Giselda Vagnoni in Rome, Michele Kambas in Nicosia and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Editing by William Maclean and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • France has recorded about 1,000 excess deaths in late June linked to an intense heatwave, with older populations especially affected; the true toll may rise. (lemonde.fr)
  • The heatwave in Western Europe—driven by an unprecedented heat dome—has driven daytime temperatures up to 10–15 °C above average, overwhelmed public services, and fueled wildfires across the Balkans. (lemonde.fr)
  • In the U.S., a 'dangerous' heatwave driven by a strong ridge is forecast to bring heat index values up to 100–115 °F across much of the central and eastern states through at least July 4, with weak nighttime cooling compounding health risks. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which regions are experiencing the current heatwave?
Italy, the Balkans, and parts of the United States are experiencing record-breaking heatwaves.
What are the effects of the heatwave in Europe?
Effects include excess deaths, wildfires, power outages, damaged infrastructure, and overwhelmed healthcare systems.
How are US cities preparing for the extreme heat?
The National Weather Service has issued warnings and advised precautions ahead of July 4 celebrations.
What caused this severe heatwave?
Scientists link the unprecedented temperatures to human-caused climate change, making such events more likely.
How long is the heatwave expected to last in Europe?
Experts expect the heatwave to persist for a few more days, with another spike likely early next week.

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