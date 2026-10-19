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European telecom groups mull bid for mobile satellite spectrum - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European telecom groups mull bid for mobile satellite spectrum

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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European Telecom Groups May Collaborate on Mobile Satellite Spectrum Bid

Joint Efforts Among Major European Telecom Operators

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone have agreed to explore a joint bid for the future allocation of spectrum for mobile satellite services in Europe, the network operators said on Monday.

Objectives of the Collaboration

Universal Coverage and Network Resilience

• The aim is to meet customer demand for universal coverage in underserved areas, strengthen the resilience of public networks and protect critical communications.

Infrastructure and Coordination Plans

• The four companies plan to establish key ground infrastructure as well as important coordination and control functions in Europe, they said.

Investment and Partnership Details

Satellite Constellation Strategy

• They will not invest directly in a satellite constellation, which will be provided by a satellite partner still to be selected.

Existing Satellite Partnerships

• The letter of intent to explore a potential joint bid for MSS spectrum does not replace existing satellite partnerships.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ersen Hakan, writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • The four leading European telecoms plan to jointly bid for MSS spectrum in the harmonised 2 GHz band, leveraging coordinated ground infrastructure and control functions rather than building a satellite constellation themselves. (marketscreener.com)
  • Their initiative aligns with the European Commission’s May 2026 proposal to authorise and allocate 2 GHz MSS spectrum at EU level—divided into portions for governmental, EU‑only commercial, and open commercial usage—to ensure sovereignty, security, and harmonised cross‑border regulation. (eprs.europarl.europa.eu)
  • This joint bid is also seen as a strategic countermove to U.S. players like Starlink, and supports wider industry initiatives such as direct‑to‑device services via ventures like Satellite Connect Europe. (lightreading.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

Which telecom groups are considering a joint bid for mobile satellite spectrum in Europe?
Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, and Vodafone are exploring a joint bid.
What is the goal of the potential joint spectrum bid?
The goal is to improve universal coverage, strengthen network resilience, and protect critical communications in underserved areas.
Will the telecom operators invest in their own satellite constellation?
No, the operators will not invest directly in a satellite constellation; this will be provided by a partner yet to be chosen.
Does this agreement replace existing satellite partnerships?
No, the letter of intent does not replace any existing satellite partnerships.

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