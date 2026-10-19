A business wins a larger order, adds customers and reports rising sales. Yet the bank balance becomes harder to manage. Suppliers need payment, staff need wages and extra stock must be purchased before the new customers' money arrives. Growth has increased the amount of cash required to operate.

A business wins a larger order, adds customers and reports rising sales. Yet the bank balance becomes harder to manage. Suppliers need payment, staff need wages and extra stock must be purchased before the new customers' money arrives. Growth has increased the amount of cash required to operate.

There is no contradiction in a profitable company facing that pressure. Profit measures one aspect of performance; the timing of receipts and payments determines whether obligations can be met when due. A growing business needs to understand both, particularly when a successful sales period creates commitments that extend beyond the cash currently available.

Working-capital management connects those questions. It examines how operating resources move through purchasing, inventory, delivery, invoicing and collection. The purpose is not simply to extract cash from every part of the business. It is to support a commercially viable operating cycle with funding and controls appropriate to its risks.

Sales and cash arrive on different schedules

The IFRS Foundation's explanation of IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers links revenue recognition to satisfying performance obligations by transferring promised goods or services. Receipt of cash is a separate event whose timing depends on the contract and circumstances.

The distinction matters when managers interpret a strong sales report. A completed sale may create a receivable rather than an immediate cash receipt. Cash received in advance may, in other circumstances, precede the recognition of revenue. The applicable accounting treatment needs to follow the relevant standards and facts.

Consider an illustrative distributor that buys 1,000 units for 60 each and sells them for 90 each. The difference is 30,000 before other costs and any accounting adjustments. If the supplier is paid on day 30 and the customer pays on day 75, the purchase creates a 45-day gap between those two cash events.

The example excludes wages, tax, delivery costs, financing and earlier inventory holding. It is not a full forecast. It shows why a commercially attractive order can require funding before the resulting sales proceeds are available.

The operating cycle makes timing visible

ACCA's working-capital management material explains the cash operating cycle and the roles of inventory, receivables and payables. Those relationships offer a useful starting point for examining how long cash is committed to day-to-day activity.

For a simple illustration, 40 days of inventory holding plus 50 days to collect customer payments, less 30 days of supplier credit, produces a 60-day cash operating cycle. This is a simplified timing measure, not a direct calculation of the amount of financing required. Different industries and accounting conventions need appropriate treatment.

The amount also depends on the scale and pattern of activity. Doubling sales can increase the cash committed even if the cycle's duration remains unchanged. A shorter cycle may still coincide with higher total funding needs when the business grows quickly.

Managers should therefore examine both days and monetary values. A ratio can improve while the bank balance remains under pressure. Conversely, a growing receivables balance is not automatically evidence of deteriorating collection if it reflects a larger volume of sound, current sales.

Growth should be tested as a sequence

A forecast becomes more useful when it shows the steps required to fulfil the new business. Purchasing stock, recruiting staff and arranging transport may occur before delivery. The customer may then require acceptance, documentation or a particular billing cycle before processing payment.

An illustrative project supplier could expect a customer receipt at the end of a month while overlooking the submission deadline for that month's payment run. Missing the deadline could extend the funding gap even if the customer pays according to its agreed process.

This is why finance needs information from sales and operations before commitments are made. A revenue target without the associated delivery and collection timetable provides an incomplete picture. The review should identify the period of greatest cash pressure, rather than look only at the balance after the expected payment arrives.

The forecast should also separate confirmed commitments from assumptions. A signed supplier order, an expected customer renewal and a planned financing drawdown have different levels of certainty. A clear distinction helps management see which change would most affect the funding position.

Inventory supports service but commits cash

Holding stock can protect delivery reliability, enable a production schedule or provide flexibility when supply is uncertain. Reducing inventory without understanding those roles can create shortages and lost business. Holding too much can create storage costs and exposure to obsolescence.

The IFRS Foundation's summary of IAS 2 Inventories explains inventory cost and the recognition of expenses, including write-downs to net realisable value. An inventory balance is therefore an accounting measure that needs to be understood alongside physical condition and commercial demand.

For cash planning, the business should distinguish stock that supports expected orders from stock whose sales assumptions have weakened. A large total can conceal both a shortage of essential items and an excess of products that move slowly.

An illustrative retailer might negotiate a lower unit price for a much larger purchase. The saving is real only within a broader assessment that includes storage, financing, expected sell-through and unsold goods. A discount should not be treated as an automatic improvement if it creates a funding commitment the business cannot comfortably support.

Receivables need operational attention

Collection can be delayed by more than a customer's willingness to pay. Incorrect references, disputed quantities, missing evidence of delivery or invoices sent to the wrong team can prevent a valid receivable from moving through the payment process.

The appropriate response depends on the cause. Repeated reminders will not resolve a genuine product dispute. A credit-control team cannot repair a contract that contains unclear acceptance conditions without help from the relevant commercial and operational colleagues.

The business should distinguish overdue debt, unresolved disputes and amounts still within agreed terms. Each category affects planning differently. An assumed receipt date should reflect the evidence available rather than the date that produces the most comfortable forecast.

Concentration matters too. A company may have many customers but depend on one large receipt to meet near-term obligations. The question is how a delay in that receipt would affect the rest of the operating plan. This is a scenario to evaluate rather than a prediction that the customer will fail to pay.

Supplier terms involve a relationship

Longer supplier credit can reduce the period a buyer must fund from its own resources. However, delaying an agreed payment is different from negotiating terms in advance. A company that improves its own cash position by creating uncertainty for suppliers may weaken delivery reliability or future commercial options.

The discussion should consider what both parties can support. Volume commitments, ordering schedules and clearer documentation may be relevant alongside the payment date. Changes should be understood and reflected accurately in the forecast.

An illustrative manufacturer relying on a specialist component supplier should examine the consequences of payment pressure on that supplier. A short-term cash benefit can carry an operational cost if the relationship becomes unstable. The wider supply chain belongs in the assessment.

The management objective is therefore a sustainable timing arrangement. No single target for payable days can establish that it is appropriate for every supplier, contract or business model. Applicable payment obligations remain a constraint on the choices available.

Financing conditions belong in the growth plan

The OECD's Financing SMEs and Entrepreneurs 2026 report examines debt, equity and other financing conditions across participating economies. Its coverage illustrates why financing assumptions need a country and time context. The conditions described should not be reduced to a claim that every small business faces the same cost or availability of credit.

For an individual company, a possible facility is different from funding that has been approved and is available under understood conditions. Management should examine limits, duration, security, fees and the circumstances affecting continued access before relying on it in a growth forecast.

Funding should also be assessed against the requirement it serves. A short recurring timing gap differs from a permanent increase in the cash needed to support a larger business. Continually rolling over an assumed temporary solution can obscure that distinction.

External finance does not correct a weak underlying transaction. Borrowing to support an order requires a view of margin, collection and repayment capacity. A higher borrowing limit is not evidence that every additional sale will create value after financing and delivery costs.

The cash flow statement adds another perspective

IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows provides a framework for explaining changes in cash and cash equivalents through operating, investing and financing activities. Its purpose differs from a forward-looking operational forecast, but the two can inform a coherent discussion of performance.

A cash balance supported by borrowing should be distinguished from one generated through operations. Both may be legitimate, but they answer different questions about the business. Similarly, a large cash outflow may reflect investment in capacity rather than a deterioration in ordinary trading.

The useful management explanation connects the movements with their causes. Did cash fall because customers paid later, inventory was built for confirmed demand or equipment was purchased? Were these changes planned, and what needs to happen for the forecast to remain achievable?

Historical reporting should not be forced to provide certainty about future receipts. It can reveal patterns and test earlier assumptions. A forecast then needs to incorporate known changes, contractual obligations and the uncertainty surrounding the next period of activity.

A stronger forecast includes a slower case

The central forecast can describe the outcome management currently expects. A slower-collection or higher-cost case can show where flexibility becomes limited. The purpose is to prepare choices, rather than present a scenario as a precise prediction.

An illustrative business might test a delay in its largest expected receipt while keeping committed supplier and payroll payments on their due dates. The resulting shortfall can reveal whether it needs to change the order schedule, negotiate terms or arrange appropriate funding before accepting further work.

Management actions should remain realistic. A forecast that assumes immediate stock sales or instant borrowing may overstate flexibility. The time and evidence needed to execute an action should be included in the assessment.

Ownership makes the forecast more useful. Sales teams know when a deal changes, operations know when delivery slips and finance knows how the resulting cash dates interact. A regular conversation about those changes can be more valuable than a detailed spreadsheet that is updated without challenge.

Questions business leaders often ask

Can a profitable company run short of cash

Yes. Costs and other obligations can become due before customer receipts arrive. Profitability does not, by itself, establish the timing or availability of cash.

Does a shorter operating cycle always reduce funding needs

Not in absolute terms. Growth in activity, seasonal peaks or additional commitments can increase the amount required even if the measured cycle becomes shorter.

Is working capital only the finance team's responsibility

No. Contract terms, purchasing, inventory, delivery and invoice accuracy all influence the cycle. Finance coordinates the picture, but operational decisions shape the cash requirement.

Growth is easier to assess when its cash demands are visible before commitments accumulate. A business can then compare the commercial opportunity with the resources, timing and funding needed to deliver it. The objective is growth the organisation can support through the whole operating cycle, including the period before the customer pays.

This article provides general business-finance analysis and is not personalised financial, tax or accounting advice. Applicable reporting and contractual requirements depend on the entity and jurisdiction.

References

IFRS Foundation — IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers

https://www.ifrs.org/issued-standards/list-of-standards/ifrs-15-revenue-from-contracts-with-customers/

ACCA — Working capital management

https://www.accaglobal.com/gb/en/student/exam-support-resources/fundamentals-exams-study-resources/f9/technical-articles/wcm.html

IFRS Foundation — IAS 2 Inventories

https://www.ifrs.org/issued-standards/list-of-standards/ias-2-inventories/

OECD — Financing SMEs and Entrepreneurs 2026

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/financing-smes-and-entrepreneurs-2026_075d8058-en.html

IFRS Foundation — IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows

https://www.ifrs.org/issued-standards/list-of-standards/ias-7-statement-of-cash-flows/

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