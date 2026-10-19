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Uber wins bid to throw out UK mass lawsuit by black cab drivers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Uber wins bid to throw out UK mass lawsuit by black cab drivers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Uber Wins Dismissal of £340 Million UK Lawsuit by Black Cab Drivers

Overview of the Lawsuit and Court Decision

Background of the Case

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Uber on Monday said it had won its bid to throw out two linked lawsuits valued at around £340 million ($453 million) brought by thousands of London black cab drivers and two former private hire companies.

Allegations Against Uber

The ride-hailing app was sued in 2024 over allegations about how it obtained a private hire vehicle operating licence in the British capital, with the claimants alleging Uber gave "misleading and inaccurate information" to Transport for London.

Uber's Response and Legal Arguments

Uber denied the allegations and also argued the lawsuits were filed after the six-year limitation period for bringing such a claim, meaning they should be thrown out.

High Court Ruling

A copy of the High Court's ruling was not immediately available.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Uber prevailed in a High Court bid to strike out mass claims by black cab drivers and two former private hire operators, worth about £340 million. The lawsuits, issued in May and June 2024, alleged Uber misled Transport for London to obtain a private hire licence between 2012–2018. The court accepted that the six‑year limitation period had expired, undermining the claimants’ reliance on delayed discoverability via section 32 of the Limitation Act.
  • The litigation involves an unlawful means conspiracy claim brought by approximately 13,000 black cab drivers and assignees of Kabbee and Iride, with combined estimated losses of ~£340 million. Uber argued that the claims were statute‑barred; the court’s ruling supports that timing defense.
  • Uber also secured court orders for further disclosure of communications (“Harbour Communications”) related to the litigation funder, law firm Mishcon de Reya, and the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association. The court rejected litigation‑privilege protections over these documents, reinforcing Uber’s efforts to access potentially damaging materials.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Uber lawsuit in the UK about?
The lawsuit involved claims by London black cab drivers and private hire firms alleging Uber misled Transport for London in obtaining its licence.
How much was the lawsuit against Uber worth?
The linked lawsuits were valued at around £340 million ($453 million).
What was Uber accused of by the claimants?
Uber was accused of providing misleading and inaccurate information to Transport for London.
Why did the court dismiss the lawsuits against Uber?
The lawsuits were dismissed as they were filed after the six-year limitation period for bringing such claims.

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