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Euro outsiders not making much accession progress, ECB says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euro outsiders not making much accession progress, ECB says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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ECB: Eurozone Accession Progress Stalled Among Non-Euro EU Nations

Stagnation in Euro Adoption Efforts Among EU Countries

FRANKFURT, June 24 (Reuters) - European Union nations outside the euro have made little to no progress in convergence in recent years and even Hungary, the nation most actively discussing accession, meets none of the key criteria, a European Central Bank report showed on Wednesday.

All EU members except for Denmark have a legal requirement to adopt the common currency but non-compliance is not penalised, so only a few are actively working on joining, with most others preferring to retain the leverage provided by an independent monetary policy.

External Shocks and Fiscal Deterioration

"Progress towards compliance with the convergence criteria has been held back by external shocks," the ECB said in a biennial report, echoing a similar conclusion made two years ago and suggesting that progress has essentially stalled.

"Public finances have deteriorated in most countries since the 2024 Convergence Report, with debt-to-GDP ratios in some cases rising significantly," the ECB said.

Current Status of Prospective Eurozone Members

While Bulgaria joined the currency bloc at the start of the year, the five prospective members -- the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden -- all appear many years away from membership.

Hungary: The Most Active, Yet the Furthest Away

Hungary's new government promised to meet key conditions, commonly known as the Maastricht criteria, by 2030 but the country is among the furthest away.

Economic and Legal Barriers

It has the highest debt and interest rate level among the five, while its budget deficit, inflation rate and its currency's volatility level are all outside reference values.

In addition, its central bank law does not comply with requirements and it needs to improve the rule of law and tackle corruption, the ECB's report said.

Institutional and Structural Challenges

"Further improving the quality of public institutions and ensuring that they are free from undue political interference, fighting corruption, implementing adequate product market policies and safeguarding the rule of law, are prerequisites for private sector-led economic growth," the ECB said of Hungary.

Hungary also faces structural challenges related to ageing as well as emerging skill mismatches in the labour market, the ECB added.

(Reporting by Balazs KoranyiEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Most non‑euro EU states have stalled in meeting Maastricht convergence criteria due to external shocks and deteriorated public finances, per the ECB.
  • Bulgaria successfully adopted the euro on 1 January 2026, but the remaining five—Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden—remain years away from accession.
  • Hungary, the most active candidate, currently meets none of the key criteria and must address macroeconomic deficiencies, central bank legal non‑compliance, corruption and structural challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which EU countries are furthest from joining the euro?
Hungary, along with the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, and Sweden, are furthest from joining the euro according to the ECB's latest report.
What are the main obstacles to euro accession for Hungary?
Hungary faces high debt and interest rates, a large budget deficit, high inflation, currency volatility, and non-compliance with key legal requirements.
Has there been any recent progress towards euro adoption among EU outsiders?
The ECB reports that there has been little to no progress in convergence among non-euro EU members in recent years.
What does the ECB recommend for countries seeking euro membership?
The ECB recommends improving public institutions, fighting corruption, ensuring rule of law, and addressing structural challenges.
Which country recently joined the eurozone?
Bulgaria joined the eurozone at the start of the year.

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