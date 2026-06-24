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Trump to meet munitions makers amid push to replenish weapons stockpiles

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Trump meets munitions makers amid push to replenish weapons stockpiles

White House Efforts to Boost U.S. Weapons Production

By Mike Stone

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump met with munitions makers at the White House on Wednesday as his administration pushes to expand weapons production after military operations in Iran and other conflicts drew down U.S. stockpiles.

The United States has supplied large quantities of weapons to allies while also using munitions in its own military operations, raising concerns about inventories of key air-defense and precision-guided weapons, and increasing pressure on contractors to boost output.

Details of the White House Meeting

Two people briefed on the meeting said it ran longer than expected because everyone was given time to speak. The sources said Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg at times pushed back on industry claims about production progress, citing delays on key programs.

Shifting Tone and Cooperation

One source said the initial message to executives was “you’re not doing enough.” By the end, the tone had shifted toward cooperation, with officials saying the goal was to “get on a war footing” and work together to speed up production.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for details on the meeting and the topics discussed.

Previous Meetings and Industry Involvement

The meeting marks the second White House gathering with chief executives of major defense firms focused on ramping up weapons production. A March meeting included the CEOs and other officials from BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX Corp, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace and L3Harris Technologies, along with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Pentagon Negotiations and Production Agreements

Pentagon negotiators are pressing contractors to move much faster, with tentative production agreements struck earlier this year at the center of those efforts.

Key Framework Agreements

The agreements include a deal with Lockheed Martin to triple production of Patriot interceptors and quadruple output of THAAD interceptors, which are used to shoot down ballistic missiles. Separate multiyear deals with RTX aim to boost production of Tomahawk cruise missiles and AMRAAM air-to-air missiles. The deals, announced as "framework agreements," have yet to be converted into contracts.

Industry Response and Financial Considerations

Five defense industry executives, speaking on condition of anonymity, welcomed the agreements, but said Congress must first appropriate funding before companies can invest more heavily in components and production capacity. Investing before receiving government payments under the agreements would weigh on free cash flow and could hurt second-half earnings, they said.

Policy Changes and Legislative Support

The administration has steadily increased pressure on defense contractors to prioritize production over shareholder payouts. Trump signed an executive order in January to identify contractors deemed to be underperforming on government contracts while continuing to distribute profits to shareholders.

GM Defense, the automaker's defense ‌business unit, and Lockheed have said the U.S. Department of Defense helped facilitate a partnership between the two companies because of growing demand for additional production capacity.

Congressional Action and Funding

The Senate Armed Services Committee this month approved its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, backing total defense spending of $1.15 trillion and providing multiyear procurement authority for several types of munitions and weapons. The bill is not expected to become law until autumn, although separate appropriations or supplemental funding could come sooner.

Rising Demand for Air Defense Systems

Demand for air defense systems has surged among the United States and its allies amid heightened geopolitical tensions and the conflict in Iran.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; additional reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • The meeting marks the second White House industry “ramp‑up” gathering this year, following a March session with top defense CEOs and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (investing.com).
  • Framework agreements have been struck to dramatically increase output of key interceptors: Lockheed Martin to triple PAC‑3 Patriot production to ~2,000 units annually and quadruple THAAD output, while RTX aims to boost Tomahawk cruise and AMRAAM missile availability (kfgo.com).
  • Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act, citing fragile supply chains and long‑lead parts; however, Defense Secretary Hegseth has publicly downplayed a crisis, calling stockpile concerns a “manufactured story” (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the U.S. increasing weapons production?
Recent military operations and arms supplies to allies have reduced stockpiles, prompting a push to boost munitions output.
Which defense companies are part of the production talks?
Companies like BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX Corp, Boeing, Honeywell Aerospace, and L3Harris Technologies are involved.
How is the U.S. government encouraging faster weapons production?
The Pentagon is negotiating framework agreements and increasing pressure on contractors to prioritize production over shareholder payouts.
What legislative actions support increased defense spending?
The Senate Armed Services Committee approved a bill backing $1.15 trillion in defense spending and new procurement authorities.
What challenges do defense contractors face in ramping up production?
Contractors require congressional funding before investing heavily as upfront spending can impact free cash flow and earnings.

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