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EU trade with US hits record despite tariff tensions, study shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU trade with US hits record despite tariff tensions, study shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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EU-US Trade Hits Record as Tariff Tensions Conceal Sector Losses

Overview of Record EU-US Trade Figures

By Maria Martinez

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - The trade of goods between the EU and the U.S. reached a record €875 billion ($1.00 trillion) last year despite mounting tariff pressures, but the headline figures mask serious damage in key sectors, a study by the German Economic Institute (IW) showed on Friday.

Growth in Exports and Imports

European Union exports to the United States rose 7.7% to €580 billion, while U.S. imports into the EU climbed 2.2% to €295 billion, pushing the EU's trade surplus to nearly €285 billion.

Initial Impressions of Tariff Impact

At first glance, these record figures might suggest that the tariffs introduced under President Donald Trump and political tensions have left the underlying economic relations largely unaffected or have even unintentionally intensified them.

Expert Analysis and Sector-Specific Losses

However, this first impression is misleading, said IW economist Samina Sultan.

Certain sectors are already suffering significantly, particularly the automotive sector.

Automotive Sector Performance

EU car and parts exports to the U.S. fell 20.4% in 2025, with Germany - which accounts for nearly two-thirds of EU auto exports to the United States - posting an 18.9% drop.

Exceptions in Export Trends

Ireland bucked the trend with a 52.7% surge in exports, driven by tariff-exempt pharmaceutical and chemical products.

Transatlantic Services Trade

Transatlantic services trade also hit a record €865 billion, though the EU ran a €178 billion deficit in that category.

Intellectual Property and Service Imports

Intellectual property fees - covering software licenses, patents and trademarks - accounted for more than 40% of EU service imports from the U.S., rising 13.7%.

($1 = 0.8730 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Bilateral goods trade reached a record €910 billion in 2025, with EU exports of ~€554 billion and imports of ~€355 billion, yielding a goods surplus of ~€199–200 billion (policy.trade.ec.europa.eu).
  • Transatlantic services trade hit ~€865 billion (EU exports €343 billion, imports €522 billion), resulting in a ~€178 billion EU services deficit (policy.trade.ec.europa.eu).
  • Despite overall record figures, key sectors like automotive exports plunged (~20 % drop), notably in Germany (~19 %), while sectors like pharmaceuticals—especially in Ireland—saw strong gains (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did EU-US trade of goods total in the last year?
EU-US trade of goods reached a record €875 billion ($1 trillion) last year.
Which sector was most affected by tariffs in EU-US trade?
The automotive sector was most affected, with EU car and parts exports to the US falling 20.4%.
Which EU country saw a significant increase in exports to the US?
Ireland saw a 52.7% surge in exports to the US, mainly in pharmaceutical and chemical products.
What was the EU's trade surplus with the US last year?
The EU's trade surplus with the US was nearly €285 billion last year.
How significant are intellectual property fees in EU-US services trade?
Intellectual property fees accounted for over 40% of EU service imports from the US, rising 13.7%.

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