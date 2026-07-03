ECB's Lagarde says she can't rule out early departure

Christine Lagarde Signals Potential Early Exit as ECB President Ahead of 2027
Lagarde Considers Early Departure from European Central Bank
FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said it was still possible she could leave before her term ends in late 2027 to weigh in on French politics in the run up to next year's French presidential election.
Lagarde's Response to Early Exit Speculation
Comments to French Newspaper Les Échos
Responding to a question from French newspaper Les Échos whether she would rule out leaving early, she said: "It’s possible. I believe that a European voice needs to be heard in the French presidential debate."
Media Coverage and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi. Editing by Mark Potter)