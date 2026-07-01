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EU slaps €3 fee on cheap ecommerce parcels in blow to Shein, Temu, AliExpress - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU slaps €3 fee on cheap ecommerce parcels in blow to Shein, Temu, AliExpress

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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EU Introduces €3 Import Fee on Cheap E-commerce Parcels, Affecting China Retailers

New EU Import Fee Targets Low-Value E-commerce Shipments

By Helen Reid and Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS/LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Europe on Wednesday took a first step towards curbing what it calls unfair competition from online retailers such as Shein, Temu and AliExpress by imposing a €3 fee on low-value e-commerce imports from China that previously entered the bloc duty-free.

The move is another setback for platforms that used customs exemptions to sell goods at ultra-low prices, fuelling rapid growth and prompting complaints from retailers and policymakers. The U.S., their biggest market, ended its "de minimis" exemption for imports from China in May and for all imports at the end of August.

How the €3 Fee Works

The fees, which take effect on Wednesday, will be charged for each customs classification in a shipment. A parcel containing three different types of item would incur a total charge of €9, while a parcel containing multiple dresses or multiple toys would be charged €3.

Background on Duty Exemptions

Duty exemptions on low-value imports have been in place for decades, with the current threshold of €150 introduced in 2008. But the number of e-commerce parcels entering the European Union under the exemption has surged, reaching 5.8 billion in 2025 from 1.4 billion in 2022.

EU Lawmaker’s Perspective

"In a different trading world this made a lot of sense, but that world doesn't exist anymore. It's been turned on its head by e-commerce, especially from China,” EU lawmaker Dirk Gotink, who leads the customs reform topic in the European Parliament, said in an interview.

"The exemption was abused and misused on an industrial scale to create a competitive advantage at the expense of EU businesses."

Impact on E-commerce and Air Cargo

E-commerce Air Cargo Volumes Set to Drop

Derek Lossing, an e-commerce and air cargo consultant who runs Cirrus Global Advisors, said he expects air shipments of e-commerce goods into the EU to fall by 10% to 35% in the weeks after the fees take effect, with likely repercussions for global air cargo volumes.

"The question is how effective the platforms are in pivoting to other markets," said Lossing. "When the U.S. ended de minimis, Europe was a really good alternative that platforms could shift to – but now there's not a really clear alternative to Europe."

Lossing said platforms may pressure suppliers to absorb some of the additional costs to limit price increases for consumers and protect profitability.

Platform Responses

Shein has been preparing for the change by expanding warehouse space in Wroclaw, Poland, and shipping more products to the EU in bulk.

Neither Shein nor Temu responded to requests for comment.

Consumer Prices and Future Duties

Consumer Prices Likely to Rise as Platforms Pass Duties On

The €3 charge is a temporary measure that is due to be replaced by category-specific duties from July 1, 2028, when the new EU Customs Authority is scheduled to begin operations.

The fees are likely to increase consumer prices as platforms pass on at least some of the additional costs.

Reactions from Major Platforms

AliExpress, owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, said in a statement that product listings would carry a "Price includes duties and VAT" label where applicable. For other items, customers would be shown a breakdown of import charges before completing a purchase.

Amazon, which launched its Amazon Haul ultra-cheap service after Temu and Shein's rapid growth, said 97% of its EU shipments last year were fulfilled from warehouses within the bloc. For products shipped from outside the EU, customers would also be shown import charges before checking out, it said.

(Reporting by Helen Reid in London and Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels. Additional reporting by Bart Maijer in Brussels. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The long‑standing €150 de minimis duty‑free threshold is suspended as of July 1 2026; a €3 flat customs duty applies per tariff classification per parcel, not per item or parcel as a whole, until July 2028 when full customs reform begins (taxation-customs.ec.europa.eu)
  • The move aims to level the playing field for EU retailers, enhance product safety and combat customs fraud amid a surge in low‑value e‑commerce imports, which rose to around 5.9 billion items in 2025 (taxation-customs.ec.europa.eu)
  • Platforms such as Shein, Temu and AliExpress—responsible for the bulk of sub‑€150 parcels, mostly from China—will likely see higher costs; carriers or platforms may absorb or pass them on, with added handling fees possible from November 2026 (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new EU fee on imported e-commerce parcels?
The EU has introduced a €3 fee for each customs classification in a shipment of low-value goods imported from outside the EU, mainly targeting platforms like Shein, Temu, and AliExpress.
When does the EU’s new import fee take effect?
The €3 import fee for e-commerce parcels took effect on July 1, 2024.
How will the new EU fees impact online retailers?
Platforms may face reduced shipments to the EU and could shift costs to suppliers or consumers, potentially raising prices.
Will the €3 fee be permanent?
No, it is a temporary measure to be replaced by category-specific duties from July 1, 2028, when the new EU Customs Authority starts operating.
How could the new fees affect consumers?
Consumers may see higher prices for goods shipped from outside the EU as companies are likely to pass on some of the additional costs.

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