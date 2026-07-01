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Share and bond markets turn cautious in Asia, yen on ropes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Asian Share and Bond Markets Cautious as Yen Hits 40-Year Lows

Market Overview and Investor Sentiment

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, July 1 (Reuters) - Asian share markets started the new quarter in a cautious mood on Wednesday as talks between the United States and Iran hit new hurdles, while investors were on alert for possible Japanese intervention as the yen plumbed fresh 40-year lows.

Tehran said on Tuesday it would not meet with top U.S. envoys who had flown to the region, with the two sides still far apart on a framework that would fully open the Strait of Hormuz.

Bond Markets React to U.S. Treasury Yields

Bond markets were also under pressure after U.S. Treasury yields spiked overnight as futures narrowed the odds on rate hikes from the Federal Reserve ahead of crucial jobs figures on Thursday.

All eyes will thus be on Fed Chair Kevin Warsh when he appears at a European Central Bank conference later in the session, for any guidance on the need for a tightening.

Unfortunately for traders, Warsh has long been against the Fed providing forward guidance and may keep his policy cards close to his chest.

Futures imply a 33% probability the Fed could hike rates at its next meeting later this month, while a September move is priced around 70%.

Equity Markets and Tech Sector Performance

Equity investors are betting the coming earnings season will be bright enough to offset the rate risk and continue to pile into favoured tech trades.

Japan and South Korea Market Movements

Japan's Nikkei climbed another 1.0%, having surged 37% last quarter. The rush for everything tech helped boost sentiment among big manufacturers to heights not seen since 2018, according to closely watched survey out on Wednesday.

A separate survey showed manufacturing had boasted its best quarter since 2014 as new orders surged.

South Korea's main index slipped 1.4%, having risen an eye-watering 68% in the second quarter on booming AI-related demand for semiconductors. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan held steady.

European and U.S. Futures

In Europe, EUROSTOXX 50 futures and DAX futures were flat, while FTSE futures dipped 0.2%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both eased 0.1%, after making solid gains overnight.

Outlook on Earnings Season

Expectations and Historical Context

LOT RESTING ON EARNINGS

A pause was understandable given Wall Street just notched up its biggest quarter since 2020, led by an 88% climb in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

"The historical record certainly favours the bulls," noted Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone. "Since 2008, Nasdaq futures have recorded only one negative July."

"The upcoming earnings season will therefore be critical in determining whether earnings expectations continue to improve and whether portfolio allocations continue shifting towards technology."

Major Banks and Tech Sector Reporting

The major banks kick off reporting from mid-July and analysts have high expectations for profits in the tech sector, and more broadly.

Strong earnings will be needed to offset the attractiveness of higher bond yields and the risk of a rise in the cash rate. Yields on 10-year Treasuries stood at 4.55%, having jumped almost 9 basis points on Tuesday. [US/]

Currency and Commodity Movements

Yen Weakness and Japanese Policy Response

The rise helped lift the dollar to a fresh four-decade peak on the yen at 162.715, extending a bull run that stretches back to early May.

The climb has drawn the usual threats of intervention from Tokyo, though the authorities seem reluctant to act having spent almost 12 trillion yen through April and May to little lasting effect.

Tim Baker, a macro strategist at Deutsche Bank, noted the latest move had been more about dollar strength than yen weakness, with the yen having been broadly steady against other major currencies for months now.

A steep slide in oil prices had also benefited Japan greatly as a net energy importer, he added, while real yield spreads had widened slightly in the yen's favour.

Fair Value Model and Policy Implications

"The upshot is that our fair value model has steadily dropped, now sitting in the low 150s," said Baker. "Japan policymakers may be sitting back and hoping for dollar strength to cease, so we think yen weakness will be limited from here."

Euro, Inflation, and ECB Policy

The euro was flat at $1.1409, just above the recent 13-month trough of $1.1325.

Inflation data for the European Union due later are forecast to show a dip to 3.0% in May, from 3.2% the previous month, and a further decline is likely as lower oil prices feed through.

Investors no longer think a July rate rise is likely from the ECB, putting the chance at just 32%. Indeed, markets imply that one further hike to 2.5% could mark the end of this tightening cycle.

Oil and Gold Price Movements

As for oil, Brent crude was up 0.5% at $73.31, but a world away from its May peak of $126.41, while U.S. crude added 0.7% to $69.96 a barrel.

Gold remained out of favour after a very tough quarter, easing 0.4% to $3,990 an ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Wayne Cole;Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S.–Iran diplomatic deadlock and rising oil prices are weighing on investor optimism (au.investing.com)
  • The yen tumbled to its weakest level since 1986 amid ineffective past interventions totaling ¥11.7 trillion (~$73 billion), raising intervention risk (investing.com)
  • Fed Chair Warsh’s decision to drop forward guidance and favor a leaner communication style has heightened market uncertainty over rate paths (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Asian share markets cautious this quarter?
Asian share markets are cautious due to stalled US-Iran talks, concerns over possible Japanese intervention as the yen hits 40-year lows, and anticipation ahead of key economic data.
What is causing pressure in Asian bond markets?
Pressure in Asian bond markets stems from rising US Treasury yields as investors expect potential rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
How are Japan's markets performing?
Japan's Nikkei index climbed 1.0%, continuing its strong performance from the previous quarter, driven by tech sector optimism and improved manufacturing surveys.
What impact does the weakening yen have on the markets?
The weakening yen is drawing intervention threats from Tokyo, impacting currency markets, while lower oil prices and yield spreads have partly cushioned Japan's economy.
How are tech stocks and earnings expectations influencing the markets?
Strong tech stock performance is offsetting some market risks, with upcoming earnings season expected to play a critical role in shaping investor sentiment and portfolio allocations.

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