GBAF Logo
ECB should not rush any further rate hike, Demarco says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ECB should not rush any further rate hike, Demarco says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

ECB Urged Not to Rush Further Rate Hikes Amid Falling Oil Prices

Calls for Caution as Energy Costs Decline

By Balazs Koranyi

Background: Recent ECB Actions and Oil Price Movements

SINTRA, Portugal, July 1 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should not rush into any further rate hike given the unexpectedly quick retreat in oil prices, Maltese central bank chief Alexander Demarco said, joining a growing chorus of policymakers calling for caution.

The ECB raised rates in June and its own projections were predicated on further policy tightening, but the quick fall in energy costs in the weeks since has strengthened the case for waiting to pull the trigger a second time.

Demarco's Perspective on Policy Prudence

"In such an environment of moderating price pressures, it would be prudent not to rush into policy action," Demarco told Reuters on the sidelines of the ECB Forum on Central Banking.

Impact of Lower Energy Costs on Inflation and Wages

Lower energy costs should quickly ease price expectations and keep wage demands down, especially since real wage growth is still positive even after inflation rose to more than 3%, well above the ECB's 2% target, Demarco said.

Demarco's call adds to an already strong case for the ECB to hold rates steady this month after a host of policymakers, speaking on and off the record, urged patience.

Conditions That Could Justify Further Rate Hikes

The only rationale for frontloading rate hikes now would be in case of higher-than-anticipated indirect or second-round inflation effects, deanchoring of inflation expectations or increasing wage demands, Demarco said.

"We’re seeing none of these, so given current conditions with oil prices returning to around pre-conflict levels, we can afford to wait for the next set of projections rather than risk hurting unnecessarily economic growth with another hasty rate hike," he added.

Market Expectations and Ongoing Policy Debate

Financial markets see a one-in-three chance of a rate hike in July, but a move by October is fully priced in.

Lingering Price Pressures and Future Outlook

While falling oil prices ease the pressure on the ECB to hike rates, policymakers have also said the case for more policy tightening remains since there is a significant amount of price pressures lingering in the economy.

Scenario Analysis and Policy Implications

"It’s worth remembering that even the milder scenario of the latest projection included more policy tightening. So if that path is confirmed, a further rate hike may still be needed," Demarco said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Rapid decline in energy costs weakens the case for another ECB rate hike now, says Alexander Demarco
  • Policymakers remain cautious: markets see modest odds of a July hike, with October fully priced in
  • Even with easing energy prices, lingering inflation pressures mean further tightening may still be needed if underlying trends persist

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Demarco advise against rushing further ECB rate hikes?
Demarco notes that falling oil prices are easing price pressures, making it prudent for the ECB to pause before further policy tightening.
What factors might still justify an ECB rate hike, according to Demarco?
Demarco mentions that significant second-round inflation effects, deanchoring of inflation expectations, or increased wage demands could justify a rate hike.
How have energy costs influenced the ECB's monetary policy outlook?
A quick retreat in oil prices has strengthened the case for waiting before implementing another ECB rate hike.
What is the market outlook for another ECB rate hike?
Markets see a one-in-three chance of a rate hike in July, with a move by October fully priced in.
What risks does Demarco see in a hasty rate hike?
Demarco warns that an unnecessary rate hike could harm economic growth, especially in the absence of strong inflationary pressures.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Morning Bid: That's a lot of meat to digest

Morning Bid: That's a lot of meat to digest

Image for CMA CGM nears $1.4 billion deal for FedEx logistics unit, FT reports 

CMA CGM nears $1.4 billion deal for FedEx logistics unit, FT reports 

Image for Analysis-In a warning sign, analysis shows publicly traded credit funds are unprofitable

Analysis-In a warning sign, analysis shows publicly traded credit funds are unprofitable

Image for EU slaps €3 fee on cheap ecommerce parcels in blow to Shein, Temu, AliExpress

EU slaps €3 fee on cheap ecommerce parcels in blow to Shein, Temu, AliExpress

Image for Share and bond markets turn cautious in Asia, yen on ropes

Share and bond markets turn cautious in Asia, yen on ropes

Image for Yen sinks to four-decade low as dollar gets yields boost

Yen sinks to four-decade low as dollar gets yields boost

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Rai Way, EI Towers shareholders fail to reach an agreement over TV tower tie-up
Rai Way, EI Towers shareholders fail to reach an agreement over TV tower tie-up
Image for Analysis-Investors warm to European stocks eclipsed by Wall Street's AI glow
Analysis-Investors warm to European stocks eclipsed by Wall Street's AI glow
Image for Oil ticks higher as Iran's refusal to meet US envoys dims ceasefire hopes
Oil ticks higher as Iran's refusal to meet US envoys dims ceasefire hopes
Image for Getty Images scraps Shutterstock merger
Getty Images scraps Shutterstock merger
Image for Italy's state railways chief Donnarumma resigns after clash with government
Italy's state railways chief Donnarumma resigns after clash with government
Image for Tesla Q2 deliveries expected to rebound as Europe sales recover
Tesla Q2 deliveries expected to rebound as Europe sales recover
Image for Shell to sell Gulf of America assets to Talos Energy, Ridgewood for $1.7 billion
Shell to sell Gulf of America assets to Talos Energy, Ridgewood for $1.7 billion
Image for Nike edges past quarterly revenue estimates
Nike edges past quarterly revenue estimates
Image for Saab signs $2.54 billion Gripen fighter jet deal with Ukraine
Saab signs $2.54 billion Gripen fighter jet deal with Ukraine
Image for Next NATO summit in Albania in doubt amid US reluctance and low defence spending
Next NATO summit in Albania in doubt amid US reluctance and low defence spending
Image for Nestle could lower coffee prices as bean costs fall
Nestle could lower coffee prices as bean costs fall
Image for Mercosur launches economic partnership talks with Japan, eyes China
Mercosur launches economic partnership talks with Japan, eyes China
View All Finance Posts