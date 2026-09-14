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CVC joins JC Flowers in potential bid for UK bank Aldermore, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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CVC joins JC Flowers in potential bid for UK bank Aldermore, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Finance Banking Mergers & Acquisitions UK Market private equity

CVC Joins JC Flowers in Bid for UK Bank Aldermore Amid Banking Consolidation

Private Equity Interest and the Future of Aldermore

By Amy-Jo Crowley

Background on the Bid

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Private equity group CVC has joined forces with JC Flowers on a bid for FirstRand's UK bank arm Aldermore, two people familiar with the matter said.

FirstRand’s Exit Strategy

The South African lender said in April it planned to exit from its small specialist British bank blaming a costly UK motor finance redress scheme, as ‌it raised provisions for mis-sold motor loans to £750 million ($1.01 billion). 

Details of the Sale Process

Timeline and Interested Parties

• Aldermore’s owner FirstRand has asked prospective buyers to submit non-binding offers on Tuesday, two of the people said.

• FirstRand, Aldermore and CVC declined to comment. JC Flowers did not respond to a request for comment.

Other Potential Bidders

• British bank NatWest, Centerbridge and Warburg Pincus are also potential bidders for the unit that was first acquired by FirstRand in 2017, one of the people said. NatWest, Warburg Pincus and Centerbridge declined to comment.

• Other potential bidders were expected to include the UK's Metro Bank and Lloyds, Sky News previously reported.

Market Context and Valuation

Banking Sector Consolidation

• The discussions further show how Britain's specialist and mid-sized banks, which have struggled in recent years to compete with larger incumbents, are undergoing consolidation. Examples include Nationwide's £2.9 billion purchase of Virgin Money in 2024 and Santander's takeover of TSB in 2025.

Aldermore’s Valuation

• FirstRand said last week that it expected non-binding offers for the unit to be submitted by the end of this month.

• Analysts at RBC this month estimated Aldermore's valuation at £1.35 billion excluding its motor finance business, or £1.45 billion when including that business.

($1 = 0.7417 pounds)

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley and Lawrence White in London. Editing by Anousha Sakoui and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • CVC Capital Partners has entered the bidding alongside JC Flowers for Aldermore, as prospective buyers submit non‑binding offers by end‑September 2026 (news.sky.com)
  • RBC Capital Markets values Aldermore at approximately £1.35 billion, excluding its motor finance arm, rising to about £1.45 billion if included (uk.finance.yahoo.com)
  • Other interested parties include NatWest, Centerbridge, Warburg Pincus, Metro Bank and Lloyds, underscoring ongoing consolidation among UK specialist and mid‑sized banks (news.sky.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is bidding for UK bank Aldermore?
Private equity group CVC and JC Flowers have joined forces to bid for Aldermore, while NatWest, Centerbridge, and Warburg Pincus are also potential bidders.
Why is FirstRand selling Aldermore?
FirstRand plans to exit Aldermore due to the costly UK motor finance redress scheme and rising provisions for mis-sold motor loans.
What is Aldermore's estimated valuation?
Analysts at RBC estimate Aldermore's valuation at £1.35 billion excluding motor finance, or £1.45 billion including it.
What other recent consolidations have occurred in the UK banking sector?
Recent consolidations include Nationwide's £2.9 billion purchase of Virgin Money in 2024 and Santander's takeover of TSB in 2025.
When are non-binding offers for Aldermore due?
FirstRand has asked prospective buyers to submit non-binding offers by the end of the month.

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