GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU court upholds Google's $854,250 Italian fine over gambling advertising - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU court upholds Google's $854,250 Italian fine over gambling advertising

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Regulation Legal

Google loses court fight against $854,250 Italian fine over gambling advertising

European Court Ruling and Implications for Google

By Foo Yun Chee

Background of the Case

BRUSSELS, July 16 (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google on Thursday lost its fight against a €750,000 ($854,250) fine imposed for gambling advertising on its YouTube video platform four years ago as Europe's top court sided with Italy's communication authority.

Google had challenged the fine handed out by an Italian administrative court in 2022, prompting that court to seek guidance from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

Google's Defense and Legal Arguments

The U.S. tech giant said it was shielded from liability for content uploaded by third parties under EU telecoms rules. The YouTube videos promoting online gambling had been uploaded by a content creator with a commercial partnership deal with Google.

Big Tech has repeatedly cited this exemption against attempts by regulators and users to hold them responsible for content uploaded to their platforms amid growing worries globally about the impact of social media on children.

CJEU's Judgement and Reasoning

"Google may be held liable for the YouTube videos of a content creator with whom it has a commercial partnership," the CJEU said.

Judges said online platforms could claim exemption from liability if they merely "act as an intermediary service provider carrying out a strictly technical, automated and passive activity, excluding any knowledge or control over the information which is transmitted or stored."

"That is not the case where an operator reviews, for the purpose of concluding a commercial partnership contract, the main theme of a video channel, that channel's most viewed videos or newest videos and the associated metadata," the CJEU said.

Aftermath and Next Steps

Google did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The Italian court will now rule on the merits of the case based on the CJEU's judgement.

Case Reference and Reporting

The case is C-421/24AGCOM (Online gambling).

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • EU court confirms hosting platforms like YouTube can be held responsible for content when there’s a commercial partnership, narrowing hosting exemption under Directive 2000/31/EC (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • The fine stems from Italy’s AGCOM enforcement of the ‘Decreto Dignità’ (2018), which bans gambling advertising, reflecting national discretion in the absence of EU-wide harmonisation on regulating gambling marketing (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • This ruling signals tighter scrutiny of digital platforms’ liability across the EU, emphasizing enforcement even where content originates from independent creators under partnership agreements (eur-lex.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Google fined by the Italian authority?
Google was fined €750,000 for allowing gambling advertisements on its YouTube platform in Italy.
Which court upheld the fine against Google?
The Court of Justice of the European Union upheld the fine.
What was the nature of Google's partnership in the case?
The case involved YouTube videos from a content creator with whom Google had a commercial partnership.
How much was the fine imposed on Google?
The fine was €750,000, equivalent to $854,250.
What precedent does this ruling set for tech platforms?
It establishes that platforms like Google can be held liable for advertising content by partners.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Greek islands face drought as tourist season hits

Greek islands face drought as tourist season hits

Image for UK's Thames Water draws down final part of debt lifeline

UK's Thames Water draws down final part of debt lifeline

Image for UK recruiter PageGroup to rebrand as Michael Page

UK recruiter PageGroup to rebrand as Michael Page

Image for Ukraine parliament approves energy executive Koretskyi as new PM

Ukraine parliament approves energy executive Koretskyi as new PM

Image for UK financial watchdog fines PwC $4.4 million over Babcock audit

UK financial watchdog fines PwC $4.4 million over Babcock audit

Image for Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Mykhailo Fedorov, the dismissed defence minister?

Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Mykhailo Fedorov, the dismissed defence minister?

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Space startup funding holds near record highs as SpaceX IPO draws new investors
Space startup funding holds near record highs as SpaceX IPO draws new investors
Image for Sterling hovers around two-month high as fiscal concerns ease
Sterling hovers around two-month high as fiscal concerns ease
Image for German chemicals lobby sees output falling again in 2026
German chemicals lobby sees output falling again in 2026
Image for KKR-led consortium raises offer for Ireland's DCC to $7.9 billion
KKR-led consortium raises offer for Ireland's DCC to $7.9 billion
Image for Euro zone yields rise, gap between German and US borrowing costs smallest in a month
Euro zone yields rise, gap between German and US borrowing costs smallest in a month
Image for Near-record low water levels disrupt tourism on Danube
Near-record low water levels disrupt tourism on Danube
Image for UK retailer Dunelm's quarterly sales rise as summer demand offsets weak footfall
UK retailer Dunelm's quarterly sales rise as summer demand offsets weak footfall
Image for UK's Crest Nicholson sees annual profit at lower end of forecast range
UK's Crest Nicholson sees annual profit at lower end of forecast range
Image for UK's Ocado says talking to multiple potential partners in U.S
UK's Ocado says talking to multiple potential partners in U.S
Image for Uber launches $14.8 billion takeover bid for Delivery Hero
Uber launches $14.8 billion takeover bid for Delivery Hero
Image for TotalEnergies expects higher Q2 profit after war-related oil, gas rally
TotalEnergies expects higher Q2 profit after war-related oil, gas rally
Image for Mr Kipling maker Premier Foods' sales rise on solid demand for sweets
Mr Kipling maker Premier Foods' sales rise on solid demand for sweets
View All Finance Posts