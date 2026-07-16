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German chemicals lobby sees output falling again in 2026 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German chemicals lobby sees output falling again in 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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German Chemicals Lobby Expects Further Output Decline in 2026

German Chemical Industry Faces Ongoing Challenges

By Anastasiia Kozlova

Production and Sales Forecasts for 2026

July 16 (Reuters) - Germany's chemical industry expects production, including pharmaceuticals, to fall 1.5% in 2026, its main lobby group VCI said on Thursday, warning that a recent improvement in conditions amounts to only a temporary reprieve rather than a sustained recovery.

The association forecast another year of declining output as weak sales volumes, rising costs and subdued investment continue to weigh on the sector, a key pillar of Germany's manufacturing economy.

First Half 2026 Performance

Production in Germany's chemical and pharmaceutical industry fell 3% in the first half of 2026, while sales declined 1% to 106 billion euros ($123.4 billion), VCI said. Producer prices rose 2%.

"The half-year results are disappointing," VCI President Markus Steilemann said in a statement.

Impact of Geopolitical Uncertainty

Middle East Conflict and Market Effects

The group had declined to publish industry forecasts in March and May because of uncertainty surrounding the conflict in the Middle East, but said any recent improvement in conditions was unlikely to mark the start of a broader turnaround.

Temporary Benefits for European Producers

VCI said disruptions linked to the conflict had temporarily benefited some European chemical producers by hurting more feedstock-dependent Asian competitors. However, it said the effect was insufficient to offset broader weakness in demand and investment.

Contrasting Optimism Among Companies

The outlook contrasts with growing optimism at some individual companies. Evonik Industries and Brenntag have both recently raised their full-year profit forecasts.

Industry Significance in Germany

Germany's chemical and pharmaceutical industry is the country's third-largest industrial sector and is widely seen as a bellwether for manufacturing demand, supplying materials to industries ranging from autos and construction to agriculture and textiles.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski and Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • VCI projects a 1.5 % drop in total output for 2026 after a 3 % decline in the first half 2026 (marketscreener.com)
  • Sales are down 1 % to €106 billion in H1 2026, while producer prices rose 2 % (marketscreener.com)
  • Despite momentary relief from geopolitical disruptions aiding some European firms, structural headwinds—weak demand, elevated costs and subdued investment—persist (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the outlook for Germany's chemical industry in 2026?
Germany's chemical industry is expected to see a 1.5% decline in production in 2026, according to the VCI.
Why is the German chemical sector expecting lower output in 2026?
The sector faces weak sales volumes, rising costs, and subdued investment, impacting output.
How much did production and sales fall in the first half of 2026?
Production fell 3% and sales declined 1% to 106 billion euros in the first half of 2026.
Has the ongoing Middle East conflict affected Europe's chemical producers?
The conflict temporarily benefited some European producers over Asian competitors, but not enough to reverse the broader weakness.

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