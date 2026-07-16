Britain Takes British Steel Into Public Ownership to Secure UK Industry

Government Intervention in British Steel

Background and Announcement

July 16 (Reuters) - The British government has taken British Steel into public ownership to protect the future of steel production in the UK, it said in a statement on Thursday.

National Interest and Rationale

The government said bringing the company into public ownership was necessary to protect UK’s national interest.

Seizure of Operational Control

In April 2025, the government seized operational control of British Steel from its Chinese owners, Jingye, to stop the furnaces from being shut and to protect 2,700 jobs at the plant and thousands of related jobs in the supply chain.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)