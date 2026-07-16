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Britain takes British Steel into public ownership - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain takes British Steel into public ownership

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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Britain Takes British Steel Into Public Ownership to Secure UK Industry

Government Intervention in British Steel

Background and Announcement

July 16 (Reuters) - The British government has taken British Steel into public ownership to protect the future of steel production in the UK, it said in a statement on Thursday. 

National Interest and Rationale

The government said bringing the company into public ownership was necessary to protect UK’s national interest. 

Seizure of Operational Control

In April 2025, the government seized operational control of British Steel from its Chinese owners, Jingye, to stop the furnaces from being shut and to protect 2,700 jobs at the plant and thousands of related jobs in the supply chain.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Emergency control began in April 2025 under the Steel Industry (Special Measures) Act to prevent blast furnace closures and protect thousands of jobs (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).
  • New legislation, the Steel Industry (Nationalisation) Bill, was introduced May 2026 to enable public ownership where in the public interest when commercial solutions fail (gov.uk).
  • Government has injected around £484 million in working capital and has signalled strong intent to use nationalisation powers subject to a public interest test (publications.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the UK government take British Steel into public ownership?
The UK government took British Steel into public ownership to protect the future of steel production, safeguard national interests, and prevent job losses.
Who previously owned British Steel before nationalization?
British Steel was previously owned by the Chinese company Jingye before the UK government seized operational control in April 2025.
How many jobs will be protected by bringing British Steel into public ownership?
The move will protect 2,700 jobs at British Steel's plant and thousands of related jobs in the supply chain.
When did the UK government seize operational control of British Steel?
The UK government seized operational control of British Steel in April 2025.

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