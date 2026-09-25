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Erste Bank plans offer to raise stake in Erste Bank Polska by up to 26% - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Erste Bank plans offer to raise stake in Erste Bank Polska by up to 26% 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Erste Group to Launch Offer to Boost Stake in Erste Bank Polska to 75%

Erste Group's Expansion Strategy in Poland

Overview of the Tender Offer

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Austria's Erste Group Bank said on Friday it plans to launch a tender offer to take an additional up to 26% stake in Erste Bank Polska, looking to deepen its exposure to the key Polish market.

Current Holdings and Recent Acquisitions

Erste Group currently holds a 49% stake in Erste Bank Polska — Poland's third-largest bank by assets and one of the country's most profitable lenders — after acquiring a controlling stake from Santander earlier this year as part of its push to expand in Central and Eastern Europe.

Details of the Tender Offer

• Erste Group expects to launch the offer in November at a price of about 713 zloty ($185.95) per share in cash. The offer price translates to an about 11.7% discount to Erste Bank Polska's last close of 807.6 zloty on Friday.

Market Valuation and Share Performance

• Erste Bank Polska shares have risen about 48% so far this year, valuing the company at 82.5 billion zlotys ($21.51 billion). Erste Group is valued at roughly $54 billion based on its outstanding shares.

Stake Increase Objectives

• The lender is looking to raise its stake in Erste Bank Polska to more than 50%, but not above 75% in order to meet minimum free float rules.

Funding and Capital Position

• Erste Group will fund the offer from internal resources and is targeting a post-offer Common Equity Tier 1 ratio above 14.25%. The bank's CET1 ratio stood at 15.2% at the end of the first half of the year.

Regional Presence and Economic Ties

• Erste's earnings are closely tied to the economies of the Central and Eastern Europe region, where it operates major banking franchises in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Poland, Croatia and Serbia.

Additional Information

($1 = 3.8344 zlotys)

(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • Erste Group seeks to deepen its strategic expansion into Poland, the largest and one of the most dynamic banking markets in Central and Eastern Europe, following its January 2026 acquisition of a 49 % controlling stake in Santander Bank Polska (now Erste Bank Polska), fully funded from internal resources (erstegroup.com).
  • The proposed tender offer price of approximately 713 zloty per share implies an around 11.7 % discount to the latest closing price, offering Erste a cost-efficient path to consolidate control without breaching minimum free-float requirements (erstegroup.com).
  • Maintaining a robust capital position remains crucial: Erste’s CET1 ratio stood at 15.2 % as of mid‑2026, and the group expects the offer to leave it with a CET1 above its 14.25 % target, balancing growth ambitions with regulatory and financial discipline (erstegroup.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What stake does Erste Group currently hold in Erste Bank Polska?
Erste Group currently holds a 49% stake in Erste Bank Polska.
How much of an additional stake is Erste Group seeking to acquire?
Erste Group plans to acquire up to an additional 26% stake in Erste Bank Polska.
When is Erste Group expected to launch the offer for Erste Bank Polska shares?
Erste Group expects to launch the tender offer in November.
What is the offer price per share for Erste Bank Polska?
The offer price is about 713 zloty ($185.95) per share in cash.
How will Erste Group fund its acquisition in Erste Bank Polska?
Erste Group will fund the offer from internal resources.

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