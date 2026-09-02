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UK fines Citibank London $6 million over Russia sanctions breaches - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK fines Citibank London $6 million over Russia sanctions breaches

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

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UK Fines Citibank London $6M for Russia Sanctions Breaches in 2022

Citibank's Sanctions Breaches and Regulatory Response

Details of the Fine and Breaches

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday fined Citibank £4.7 million ($6.35 million) under its Russia sanctions regime, stating that the U.S. bank's CBNA London unit had made funds available for the benefits of those covered by sanctions.

Timeline and Voluntary Disclosure

Britain's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation said the majority of the breaches occurred between February and November 2022, and CBNA London had voluntarily disclosed the majority of the breaches to the regulator.

Context: Sanctions Following Russian Invasion

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Britain, the United States and the European Union have imposed thousands of sanctions on individuals, entities and ships.

Operational Strain and Investigation Challenges

The OFSI said that many of the breaches arose in the aftermath of sanctions initially being imposed which it said had placed "significant strain on the bank’s alert handling and investigation processes".

Regulator's Statement on Intent and Systemic Failings

"OFSI does not consider there to have been any intent by CBNA London to breach sanctions. However, the errors and failings referred to above were, in aggregate, material and significant and they occurred across a wide range of business areas and systems within the bank," the regulator said in a statement.

Additional Information

Citi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.7407 pounds)

(Reporting by William James, additional reporting by Phoebe Seers, editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • The UK’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) imposed a £4.7 million penalty on Citibank London for Russia sanctions breaches—one of the largest recent fines under the regime.
  • Most of the breaches occurred early in the sanctions regime (Feb–Nov 2022) and were self‑reported by CBNA London, which earned a mitigating voluntary disclosure consideration.
  • These enforcement actions reflect OFSI’s increasingly robust approach to sanction compliance, following similar penalties such as the £160,000 fine against Bank of Scotland earlier in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Citibank London fined by the UK?
Citibank London was fined £4.7 million for making funds available to individuals covered by Russia sanctions, violating UK regulations.
When did most of the Citibank sanctions breaches occur?
The majority of the breaches occurred between February and November 2022.
Did Citibank London report the sanctions breaches to regulators?
Yes, Citibank London voluntarily disclosed most of the breaches to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation.
Did the UK regulator find Citibank intentionally breached sanctions?
No, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation said there was no intent to breach sanctions, but the errors were significant.
What challenges did Citibank face after the imposition of Russia sanctions?
After the sanctions were imposed, Citibank faced strain on its alert handling and investigation processes.

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