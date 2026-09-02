UK Fines Citibank London $6M for Russia Sanctions Breaches in 2022

Citibank's Sanctions Breaches and Regulatory Response

Details of the Fine and Breaches

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday fined Citibank £4.7 million ($6.35 million) under its Russia sanctions regime, stating that the U.S. bank's CBNA London unit had made funds available for the benefits of those covered by sanctions.

Timeline and Voluntary Disclosure

Britain's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation said the majority of the breaches occurred between February and November 2022, and CBNA London had voluntarily disclosed the majority of the breaches to the regulator.

Context: Sanctions Following Russian Invasion

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Britain, the United States and the European Union have imposed thousands of sanctions on individuals, entities and ships.

Operational Strain and Investigation Challenges

The OFSI said that many of the breaches arose in the aftermath of sanctions initially being imposed which it said had placed "significant strain on the bank’s alert handling and investigation processes".

Regulator's Statement on Intent and Systemic Failings

"OFSI does not consider there to have been any intent by CBNA London to breach sanctions. However, the errors and failings referred to above were, in aggregate, material and significant and they occurred across a wide range of business areas and systems within the bank," the regulator said in a statement.

Additional Information

Citi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.7407 pounds)

(Reporting by William James, additional reporting by Phoebe Seers, editing by Sarah Young)