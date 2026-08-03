Nivea maker Beiersdorf cuts sales guidance for 2026
Beiersdorf Revises Financial Outlook Amid Market Challenges
Updated Full-Year Guidance
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf trimmed its full-year guidance on Monday, citing a difficult market environment and a slower-than-expected recovery at its core brand Nivea.
The German consumer goods group now expects an organic sales decline in the low-single digit percentage range this year, after having previously guided for "flat to slightly growing" organic sales.
Core Earnings Margin and Investment Plans
It also cut its guidance for the core earnings (EBIT) margin excluding special factors to 11.8%, also due to fresh investments in consumer-facing activities that it says will drive growth across its categories.
It previously had forecast margins slightly below the previous year's level of 14.0%.
Second Quarter Performance
For its second quarter, Beiersdorf reported a net sales decline of 2.3% on a group level, broadly in line with a Vara-provided consensus that saw them falling by 2%.
Future Outlook and Market Expectations
The skin care maker expects to return to sales growth next year with a stabilization of the EBIT margin, while 2028 would see the beginning of above-market sales growth and a steady EBIT margin improvement.
Market Reaction
Its shares were down 2% at 1114 GMT.
(Reporting by Paolo Laudani, Editing by Miranda Murray and Ludwig Burger)