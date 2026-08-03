Nivea maker Beiersdorf cuts sales guidance for 2026

Beiersdorf Revises Financial Outlook Amid Market Challenges

Updated Full-Year Guidance

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Beiersdorf trimmed its full-year guidance on Monday, citing a difficult market environment and a slower-than-expected recovery at its core brand Nivea.

The German consumer goods group now expects an organic sales decline in the low-single digit percentage range this year, after having previously guided for "flat to slightly growing" organic sales.

Core Earnings Margin and Investment Plans

It also cut its guidance for the core earnings (EBIT) margin excluding special factors to 11.8%, also due to fresh investments in consumer-facing activities that it says will drive growth across its categories.

It previously had forecast margins slightly below the previous year's level of 14.0%.

Second Quarter Performance

For its second quarter, Beiersdorf reported a net sales decline of 2.3% on a group level, broadly in line with a Vara-provided consensus that saw them falling by 2%.

Future Outlook and Market Expectations

The skin care maker expects to return to sales growth next year with a stabilization of the EBIT margin, while 2028 would see the beginning of above-market sales growth and a steady EBIT margin improvement.

Market Reaction

Its shares were down 2% at 1114 GMT.

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani, Editing by Miranda Murray and Ludwig Burger)