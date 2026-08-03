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Factories faced weaker demand, higher costs in July as Iran war grinds on - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factories faced weaker demand, higher costs in July as Iran war grinds on

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Manufacturing Slows as Iran Conflict Drives Up Costs, Hits Global Demand

By Jonathan Cable

Global Manufacturing Impacted by Middle East Conflict

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in China slowed in July as the 5-month-long war in the Middle East delivered weaker demand and elevated costs for the exporting powerhouse — a situation mirrored across much of Europe — surveys showed on Monday.

Energy Prices and Supply Chain Disruptions

The conflict has almost halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for the Gulf's energy exports, sending manufacturers' energy prices soaring.

China and Euro Zone: Diverging Trends

Factories in the world's second-largest economy saw growth in new orders slow to its weakest pace since January, and although euro zone output surged, that was largely driven by firms clearing order backlogs rather than rising demand.

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Insights

The headline S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI INPMI=ECI rose to 51.9 in July from June's 51.4, its highest reading since April but just below a preliminary estimate of 52.0. A reading above 50.0 indicates growth.

Expert Commentary on Eurozone Outlook

"It's a mixed bag, but with the main conclusion the euro zone economy is more resilient than feared ... but we're clearly heading into at least a low growth environment," said Carsten Brzeski at ING.

"In the shorter term I think it is weak but relatively sustained growth unless obviously something really bad happens in the Middle East. It's not a situation in which the euro zone economy will all of a sudden take off and present a stellar performance."

Inflation and Input Costs Pressure

Inflation in the common currency bloc rose to 2.9% in July from 2.8% a month earlier, official data showed last week, adding to an already strong case for another European Central Bank interest rate hike which would likely add a further constraint on demand as households curtail spending.

Factories across the globe faced elevated input costs last month, the PMIs showed.

Country-Specific Manufacturing Trends

Germany, France, and Italy

Germany, Europe's largest economy, enjoyed a strong start to the third quarter as manufacturing activity expanded but S&P Global said it was difficult to imagine this performance being sustained without a resolution to the Middle East conflict due to corresponding volatility in oil prices and uncertainty. 

French factory activity slipped back into contraction and Italy's manufacturing industry saw growth slow. 

Britain Outside the EU

In Britain, outside the European Union, manufacturing activity expanded for a ninth straight month in July but at the slowest pace in four months, according to its PMI that pointed to a renewed impact from the Iran war towards the end of last month.

Asia: India and Japan

Earlier PMIs showed India's manufacturing sector expanded at its slowest pace in nearly five years as overall demand remained soft. But in contrast, Japan's factory output expanded at its fastest pace in more than 12 years with across-the-board improvements in sub-indexes, including a 4-1/2-year high surge in new orders buoyed by AI-related demand.

(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • China’s new export orders fell to their weakest since January, showing subdued demand and elevated input costs due to energy disruptions via the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Euro‑zone manufacturing growth in July (PMI 51.9) reflected backlog clearing rather than fresh demand; inflation rose to 2.9%, reinforcing the case for further ECB tightening.
  • Global factories—from France and Turkey to India—faced rising costs and supply chain strains, while Japan stood out with robust output aided by AI‑related demand.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the Iran war impacted manufacturing activity?
The Iran war has caused weaker demand and higher energy costs for factories, especially by disrupting shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz.
What is the latest trend in the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI?
The Eurozone Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.9 in July, its highest since April, indicating modest growth driven by backlog clearance rather than new demand.
Which countries experienced slowed factory growth due to the conflict?
China, the Eurozone (such as France and Italy), and Britain all saw a slowdown or contraction in manufacturing activity linked to the ongoing conflict.
How did Japan's manufacturing sector perform in July?
Japan's factory output expanded at its fastest pace in over 12 years, supported by surging demand, especially in AI-related sectors.
What economic factors could further constrain demand in Europe?
Inflation increases and the likelihood of another European Central Bank interest rate hike could further reduce household spending and factory demand.

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