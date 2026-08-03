SAS Airline Cabin Crew in Norway Set to Strike From August 8 Amid Wage Dispute
Norwegian SAS Cabin Crew Wage Negotiations and Potential Strike
Union Rejection of Wage Settlement
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cabin crew members at Scandinavian airline SAS in Norway have rejected a proposed wage settlement and plan to go on strike from August 8 unless a revised deal is agreed by then, the Fellesforbundet labour union said in a statement on Monday.
Majority Vote and Strike Plans
• A majority of the union's members rejected the agreement, and 468 employees plan to go on strike as a result, Fellesforbundet said.
Possibility of Averting the Strike
• The head of negotiations for Fellesforbundet, Dag-Einar Sivertsen, said he sees a possibility that a strike could be averted.
Other Unions and Broader Impact
Parat Union's Position
• A second union, Parat, said its members had also rejected the settlement and could call a strike at short notice unless a deal is agreed.
Wage Developments and Previous Strikes
• SAS cabin crew members have lagged behind wage developments in society in general, Fellesforbundet said.
• The carrier's cabin crew in Norway last went on strike in August 2024, in a conflict lasting for four days.
SAS Airline's Response
Company Statement and Next Steps
• SAS is disappointed by the outcome of the union votes but will prepare the grounds for new talks as soon as possible, a spokesperson for the airline told news agency NTB.
Reporting and Editing
(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Terje Solsvik)