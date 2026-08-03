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SAS airline cabin crew in Norway plan to go on strike from August 8 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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SAS airline cabin crew in Norway plan to go on strike from August 8

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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SAS Airline Cabin Crew in Norway Set to Strike From August 8 Amid Wage Dispute

Norwegian SAS Cabin Crew Wage Negotiations and Potential Strike

Union Rejection of Wage Settlement

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cabin crew members at Scandinavian airline SAS in Norway have rejected a proposed wage settlement and plan to go on strike from August 8 unless a revised deal is agreed by then, the Fellesforbundet labour union said in a statement on Monday.

Majority Vote and Strike Plans

• A majority of the union's members rejected the agreement, and 468 employees plan to go on strike as a result, Fellesforbundet said.

Possibility of Averting the Strike

• The head of negotiations for Fellesforbundet, Dag-Einar Sivertsen, said he sees a possibility that a strike could be averted.

Other Unions and Broader Impact

Parat Union's Position

• A second union, Parat, said its members had also rejected the settlement and could call a strike at short notice unless a deal is agreed.

Wage Developments and Previous Strikes

• SAS cabin crew members have lagged behind wage developments in society in general, Fellesforbundet said.

• The carrier's cabin crew in Norway last went on strike in August 2024, in a conflict lasting for four days.

SAS Airline's Response

Company Statement and Next Steps

• SAS is disappointed by the outcome of the union votes but will prepare the grounds for new talks as soon as possible, a spokesperson for the airline told news agency NTB.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Fellesforbundet’s 468 cabin crew in Norway will strike from August 8 unless a revised wage settlement is agreed.
  • Parat members also rejected the offer and may initiate strike at short notice, compounding labor pressure.
  • The move follows fraught 2026 negotiations, with earlier June mediation averted and a reminder of the four-day strike in August 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are SAS cabin crew in Norway planning to strike?
They rejected a proposed wage settlement and demand improved pay; without an agreement, they plan to strike from August 8.
How many SAS employees could participate in the strike?
468 cabin crew members, represented by the Fellesforbundet union, plan to strike.
Can the SAS cabin crew strike still be avoided?
Yes, union negotiators see a possibility of averting the strike if a revised deal is reached.
When did the last SAS cabin crew strike in Norway occur?
The previous strike was in August 2024 and lasted four days.
Which unions represent the striking SAS cabin crew?
The Fellesforbundet and Parat unions represent the cabin crew involved in the dispute.

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