SAS Airline Cabin Crew in Norway Set to Strike From August 8 Amid Wage Dispute

Norwegian SAS Cabin Crew Wage Negotiations and Potential Strike

Union Rejection of Wage Settlement

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cabin crew members at Scandinavian airline SAS in Norway have rejected a proposed wage settlement and plan to go on strike from August 8 unless a revised deal is agreed by then, the Fellesforbundet labour union said in a statement on Monday.

Majority Vote and Strike Plans

• A majority of the union's members rejected the agreement, and 468 employees plan to go on strike as a result, Fellesforbundet said.

Possibility of Averting the Strike

• The head of negotiations for Fellesforbundet, Dag-Einar Sivertsen, said he sees a possibility that a strike could be averted.

Other Unions and Broader Impact

Parat Union's Position

• A second union, Parat, said its members had also rejected the settlement and could call a strike at short notice unless a deal is agreed.

Wage Developments and Previous Strikes

• SAS cabin crew members have lagged behind wage developments in society in general, Fellesforbundet said.

• The carrier's cabin crew in Norway last went on strike in August 2024, in a conflict lasting for four days.

SAS Airline's Response

Company Statement and Next Steps

• SAS is disappointed by the outcome of the union votes but will prepare the grounds for new talks as soon as possible, a spokesperson for the airline told news agency NTB.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Terje Solsvik)