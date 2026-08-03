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US shakes up currency markets with talk of unusual yen-buying via selling euros - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US shakes up currency markets with talk of unusual yen-buying via selling euros

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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US and Japan Boost Yen with Unusual Currency Market Intervention

Coordinated Actions and Market Reactions

By Alun John

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Traders grappling with an already rare co-ordinated U.S.-Japanese action to prop up the weak yen are also digesting a further unusual dynamic: the U.S. selling euros.

Details of the Intervention

Japan confirmed on Monday it had carried out yen-buying intervention on Friday with the U.S. Treasury department. But rather than buying yen and selling dollars, the Financial Times reported the U.S. Treasury on Friday instead bought yen for euros.

One broker source also told Reuters Treasury had intervened in euro/yen.

Analysts at HSBC said this was "a highly unusual — maybe unprecedented — step".

Motivations Behind the Move

The move likely reflects a desire by U.S. authorities to help Japan strengthen the yen but not encourage a view that Washington wants a softer dollar — which would only complicate efforts to rein in above target inflation, currency analysts added.

"Given that at the moment the U.S. has above target inflation, a weaker dollar right now isn't the best thing for them," said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG.

A bump to inflation from a broadly weaker dollar could give a divided Federal Reserve more cause to raise U.S. interest rates.

Market Impact and Currency Movements

Japan's Ministry of Finance also intervened in markets on Thursday and in addition to Friday's action, there were further sharp moves on Monday that were potentially intervention-driven.

The yen, trading at around 157 per dollar, has recovered from 40-year lows near 164. It strengthened almost 4% last week, its biggest weekly jump in two years.

"The choice of intervention currency by the U.S. Treasury avoids signaling a desire for broad-based dollar weakness, in our view, keeping the operation a yen-only affair," Barclays analysts said in a note.

The euro has fallen from as high as 187.4 yen on Thursday to dip briefly below 180 on Monday, an over 4% move.

Moves in one currency pair shake out across the market near instantaneously as banks and traders reprice what a move in euro/yen for example means for the dollar/yen and euro/dollar exchange rates.

Broader Coordination and Future Implications

BROADER COORDINATION?

Central bank data indicated on Monday that Japan may have spent as much as $36.58 billion buying yen during Friday's joint intervention.

Focus now turns to the longer term implications of the U.S. selling euro/yen.

Potential Effects on the Euro and Central Bank Coordination

MUFG's Hardman said it was unlikely to have much effect on the euro given the relatively limited amount of the currency held by the United States.

The U.S. has around €26 billion readily available for intervention across its System Open Market Account and the Exchange Stabilization Fund, according to the latest data.

A European Central Bank spokesperson declined to comment on reports the U.S. authorities had sold euros for yen, though a source familiar with the events said the ECB had been in contact with the Fed over this issue.

The U.S. Treasury and New York Fed, which typically carries out intervention on their behalf, did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment early on Monday in the U.S.

The next question is what it means for the yen, and whether central banks are coordinating more broadly.

Reuters reported last week South Korea had coordinated with Japan when it sold dollars and bought won last week.

Significance of Further International Cooperation

"It would be far more significant if the ECB sells euro/yen — as that would look like a currency accord among the major economies to strengthen the yen," said HSBC analysts.

"That would be a low probability, but high impact event."

(Reporting by Alun John; additional reporting by Vidya Ranganathan and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • On July 31, the U.S. Treasury, via the New York Fed, sold euros to buy yen in coordination with Japan—a highly unusual move intended to support the yen without signaling dollar weakness (reddit.com).
  • Japan confirmed intervening on Friday (July 31) and additionally on Thursday, with the yen strengthening ~4% last week from four‑decade lows near ¥164 to about ¥157 per dollar (reddit.com).
  • Analysts emphasize the euro/yen intervention avoids signaling broad dollar weakness, helping the U.S. combat above‑target inflation while aiding Japan’s yen-stabilization efforts (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What unusual step did the US take during the recent yen-buying intervention?
Instead of selling dollars to buy yen, the US Treasury sold euros to purchase yen, which is a highly unusual move in forex interventions.
Why did the US choose to sell euros rather than dollars?
The US wanted to help strengthen the yen without signaling a desire for broad-based dollar weakness, which could hamper efforts to control inflation.
How much did Japan reportedly spend in joint yen-buying intervention?
Japan may have spent as much as $36.58 billion buying yen during the Friday joint intervention.
What impact did the intervention have on the yen and euro exchange rates?
The yen strengthened by nearly 4%—its biggest weekly jump in two years—while the euro/yen rate dropped over 4% in a few days.
Is broader central bank coordination expected following this intervention?
Central banks are in contact but broad coordination, such as an ECB sale of euro/yen, is considered unlikely but would have major market impact if it occurred.

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