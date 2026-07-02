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Energy profits lift Europe earnings outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Energy profits lift Europe earnings outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy Earnings Europe

Energy Sector Profits Drive STOXX 600 Earnings Growth in Europe for Q2 2026

STOXX 600 Q2 2026 Earnings Overview

Energy Sector's Impact on Earnings

July 2 (Reuters) - A jump in energy company profits is set to drive European blue-chip earnings growth in the second quarter, overshadowing far weaker gains across the rest of the market, forecasts showed on Thursday.

Companies in the STOXX 600 are expected to post average earnings growth of 14.5% in the quarter, according to London Stock Exchange Group IBES data. Excluding the energy sector, profit growth is seen at 5.5%, showing how heavily the region's earnings outlook depends on oil and gas groups.

Non-Energy Company Performance

• Revenues of non-energy companies are forecast to increase by 5.1% on average, the I/B/E/S data showed.

Sector-by-Sector Earnings Growth

• Energy is forecast to lead sector earnings growth at 109.3%, followed by basic materials at 46.3%, technology at 14% and consumer cyclicals at 11.5%.

Market Volatility and Index Performance

Oil Price Fluctuations

• The upbeat outlook followed a volatile second quarter, with Brent surging above $100 a barrel on Iran war supply fears before retreating to around $70.

STOXX 600 Index Movements

• The STOXX 600 index lost most of its 2026 gains soon after the outbreak of the war but has since recovered and is now up about 9% year-to-date.

• The index has already met J.P. Morgan's year-end target, prompting the brokerage to raise its 2026 full-year estimate on Monday.

Geopolitical Influences and Outlook

U.S.-Iran Agreement Developments

• Although the U.S. and Iran signed an interim agreement to halt the war in June, some uncertainty lingers as peace talks struggle to make headway.

Expert Commentary

• Jefferies economist Mohit Kumar said on Monday the U.S. and Iran would likely reach a deal, but it would be a "patch" rather than a long-term solution.

(Reporting by Rafal Nowak and Javi West Larrañaga in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Energy sector profits are forecast to soar ~109%, pushing overall STOXX 600 Q2 earnings growth to ~14.5%, whereas non‑energy profit growth lags at ~5.5%.
  • Deutsche Bank sees STOXX 600 Q2 earnings growth at ~14%, with ~84% driven by energy; full‑year 2026 forecasts now imply ~13% growth. (investing.com)
  • J.P. Morgan raised its STOXX 600 year‑end target to 680 (from 630), citing strong earnings momentum and easing geopolitical tensions. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is driving European blue-chip earnings growth in Q2 2026?
A surge in energy company profits is the primary driver of European blue-chip earnings growth in the second quarter of 2026.
How much are STOXX 600 earnings expected to grow?
STOXX 600 companies are expected to post average earnings growth of 14.5% in Q2 2026.
How does the energy sector impact overall profit growth in Europe?
Excluding the energy sector, profit growth drops to 5.5%, highlighting the heavy dependence on oil and gas companies.

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