Eli Lilly to Target Europe’s Telehealth Market Amid Trump Pricing Policy Changes

By Maggie Fick

Eli Lilly’s European Expansion and Pricing Strategy

BRUSSELS, June 23 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly expects to launch its weight-loss pill in Europe and Britain in the second half of 2026 or early 2027, with the drugmaker targeting the out-of-pocket telehealth market as it has done in the United States.

Lilly still plans to pursue public reimbursement from European governments where possible, even as new U.S. drug pricing policies complicate negotiations with health authorities.

Upcoming Launches and Market Priorities

Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president of Lilly's international businesses, told Reuters the company expected Europe and Britain to be among the next markets to receive the drug after recent approvals in the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Regulatory Approvals and Telehealth Partnerships

Lilly plans to launch the drug for weight-loss as soon as it gets regulatory approvals but will partner with telehealth companies because most obesity treatment outside the U.S. is paid for directly by patients rather than public health systems, he said.

Consumer-Focused Obesity Business Model

The strategy builds on its efforts to develop a consumer-focused obesity business outside the U.S. through telehealth providers, e-commerce platforms and direct-to-patient channels. Lilly is continuing to apply lessons from the development of the U.S. obesity market, he said.

Impact of U.S. Drug Pricing Policies

Jonsson said Lilly would still seek reimbursement where possible, despite uncertainty created by U.S. President Donald Trump's "most-favoured-nation" pricing policy, which seeks to link some U.S. drug prices to those paid in other countries.

"Our goal will still be public coverage, wherever possible," he said. He, however, added that "MFN will play a role for all launches".

MFN Pricing Agreements and Reimbursement Strategy

Lilly signed an agreement with the Trump administration last year committing to provide MFN pricing on new medicines.

Jonsson said Lilly would seek reimbursed prices that were consistent with the company's interpretation of the MFN framework, which links prices to U.S. net prices adjusted for countries' income levels.

Industry Reactions and Market Implications

His comments come as drugmakers and European governments clash over medicine pricing, with companies warning that lower European prices could increasingly affect returns in the lucrative U.S. market.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)