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Eli Lilly says Trump pricing policy will affect obesity drug launches in Europe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Eli Lilly says Trump pricing policy will affect obesity drug launches in Europe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Eli Lilly to Target Europe’s Telehealth Market Amid Trump Pricing Policy Changes

By Maggie Fick

Eli Lilly’s European Expansion and Pricing Strategy

BRUSSELS, June 23 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly expects to launch its weight-loss pill in Europe and Britain in the second half of 2026 or early 2027, with the drugmaker targeting the out-of-pocket telehealth market as it has done in the United States.

Lilly still plans to pursue public reimbursement from European governments where possible, even as new U.S. drug pricing policies complicate negotiations with health authorities.

Upcoming Launches and Market Priorities

Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president of Lilly's international businesses, told Reuters the company expected Europe and Britain to be among the next markets to receive the drug after recent approvals in the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Regulatory Approvals and Telehealth Partnerships

Lilly plans to launch the drug for weight-loss as soon as it gets regulatory approvals but will partner with telehealth companies because most obesity treatment outside the U.S. is paid for directly by patients rather than public health systems, he said.

Consumer-Focused Obesity Business Model

The strategy builds on its efforts to develop a consumer-focused obesity business outside the U.S. through telehealth providers, e-commerce platforms and direct-to-patient channels. Lilly is continuing to apply lessons from the development of the U.S. obesity market, he said.

Impact of U.S. Drug Pricing Policies

Jonsson said Lilly would still seek reimbursement where possible, despite uncertainty created by U.S. President Donald Trump's "most-favoured-nation" pricing policy, which seeks to link some U.S. drug prices to those paid in other countries.

"Our goal will still be public coverage, wherever possible," he said. He, however, added that "MFN will play a role for all launches".

MFN Pricing Agreements and Reimbursement Strategy

Lilly signed an agreement with the Trump administration last year committing to provide MFN pricing on new medicines.

Jonsson said Lilly would seek reimbursed prices that were consistent with the company's interpretation of the MFN framework, which links prices to U.S. net prices adjusted for countries' income levels.

Industry Reactions and Market Implications

His comments come as drugmakers and European governments clash over medicine pricing, with companies warning that lower European prices could increasingly affect returns in the lucrative U.S. market.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Lilly targets second half of 2026 or early 2027 for rollout of its GLP‑1 obesity pill (orforglipron/Foundayo) in Europe and the UK via telehealth and e‑commerce, reflecting a consumer‑focused approach seen previously in the U.S. (investing.com)
  • Despite its focus on out‑of‑pocket channels, Lilly intends to pursue public reimbursement in Europe where feasible, though negotiations are complicated by the U.S. ‘most‑favoured‑nation’ (MFN) drug pricing policy linking U.S. prices to those in other countries (investing.com)
  • Competition is heating up: Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill is the first oral obesity drug approved in Europe by EMA (May 22, 2026), positioning Lilly to follow but behind in timing; reimbursements vary widely across EU, affecting access despite approvals (wifc.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Eli Lilly plan to launch its obesity drug in Europe?
Eli Lilly expects to launch its weight-loss pill in Europe and Britain in the second half of 2026 or early 2027, pending regulatory approvals.
How will Trump’s pricing policy affect Eli Lilly’s drug launches?
The 'most-favoured-nation' pricing policy complicates negotiations, as it links U.S. drug prices to those in other countries, impacting European launches.
What market is Eli Lilly targeting for its obesity drug in Europe?
Eli Lilly is focusing on the out-of-pocket telehealth market, similar to its approach in the U.S., due to limited public reimbursement for obesity drugs in Europe.
Will Eli Lilly still seek public reimbursement for its obesity drug in Europe?
Yes, Eli Lilly plans to pursue public reimbursement from European governments where possible, despite pricing uncertainties.
How is Eli Lilly adapting its strategy outside the United States?
Eli Lilly is partnering with telehealth providers, e-commerce platforms, and direct-to-patient channels to expand its obesity business outside the U.S.

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