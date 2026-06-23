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China outpacing Europe in drug innovation and development, Pfizer executive says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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China Outpaces Europe in Pharmaceutical Innovation, Pfizer Reports

China’s Rapid Rise in Drug Development and Global Impact

By Maggie Fick

China Surges Ahead in Pharmaceutical Innovation

BRUSSELS, June 23 (Reuters) - China has pulled ahead of Europe in pharmaceutical innovation and drug development, a senior Pfizer executive said on Tuesday.

China has become a major source of new medicines and clinical research, reshaping the global pharmaceutical-industry landscape, Pfizer Chief International Commercial Officer Alexandre de Germay said at an event hosted by industry lobby group the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA).

Clinical Studies and Biotech Innovation

"Today, 40% of all clinical studies in oncology in the world are in China," de Germay said. "The volume of innovation that is coming out of biotech in China is just amazing." 

Speed and Cost Advantages in China

De Germay said Pfizer now believes that clinical development could be conducted three times faster in China and at roughly half the cost compared with Europe.

He also pointed to data showing that China was the source of more innovative medicines than Europe.

"In 2024, of 81 innovative medicines launched, 28 came from China and only 18 came from Europe," he said.

Europe’s Competitive Challenge

The comments come as drugmakers and European policymakers debate how to maintain Europe's competitiveness in pharmaceutical research and development and manufacturing amid growing competition from both China and the U.S. 

"We have to compete with the U.S., but we also have to compete with China," de Germay said. "We need to realize that the threat of China is reality."

U.S. Response to Global Competition

The U.S. has also taken actions to speed up drug research to counter the Chinese biotech industry. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration launched an initiative on Monday called Operation TrialBlazer and updated its guidance for ​early-stage studies, which could save companies six to 12 months ‌of ⁠development time.

Patient Enrollment and Clinical Trials in the U.S.

Pfizer Chief Oncology Officer Jeffrey Legos said in an interview on Monday that, at a minimum, 20% of patients in the company's late-stage studies are enrolled in the U.S.

(Reporting by Maggie Fick, Additional reporting by Michael Erman in New Jersey)

Key Takeaways

  • China hosts 40% of global oncology clinical studies and conducts trials roughly three times faster and at half the cost compared to Europe, according to Pfizer’s CICO Alexandre de Germay.
  • In 2024, China accounted for 28 of 81 innovative drug launches versus Europe’s 18, demonstrating China’s rising output in novel medicines.
  • Independent data underscore this trajectory: China’s clinical trial volume is roughly 10% higher than Europe’s and about 80% of U.S. levels, with trial starts growing 6.5% year-over-year in Q1 2026.
  • China’s R&D ecosystem benefits from dense CRO networks, large patient pools, streamlined regulations, and cost efficiency—accelerating trial initiation and reducing development time by 50–70%.
  • To keep pace, the FDA unveiled Operation TrialBlazer on June 22, 2026, aiming to cut early‑stage development timelines by six to 12 months through pilot programs, updated guidance, and a new Phase 1 contact center.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is China surpassing Europe in drug innovation?
According to Pfizer executives, China leads in clinical studies and new medicine launches, with faster and more cost-effective development compared to Europe.
What percentage of global oncology clinical trials are conducted in China?
40% of all clinical studies in oncology worldwide are currently being conducted in China.
How does China's clinical development speed and cost compare to Europe?
Clinical development in China can be three times faster and about half the cost of similar efforts in Europe.
How many innovative medicines were launched by China and Europe in 2024?
In 2024, 28 innovative medicines launched came from China, while only 18 came from Europe.
What is the U.S. doing to keep up with Chinese biotech advancements?
The U.S. FDA launched Operation TrialBlazer to speed up drug research and updated guidance for early-stage studies, helping save companies six to twelve months of development time.

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