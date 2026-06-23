Blackstone to Invest $30 Billion in Japan AI Data Centers, Nikkei Reports
Blackstone's Strategic Investment in Japanese AI Data Centers
Overview of the Investment Plan
June 23 (Reuters) - Blackstone is planning to invest $30 billion in Japan's artificial intelligence data centers over the next three to five years, its president and chief operating officer Jonathan Gray told Nikkei in a recent interview, the business daily reported on Tuesday.
Timeline and Scale of the Investment
Three to Five Year Commitment
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Jasmeen Ara Shaikh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)