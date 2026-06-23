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Blackstone plans $30 billion investment in Japan AI data centres, Nikkei reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Blackstone plans $30 billion investment in Japan AI data centres, Nikkei reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Blackstone to Invest $30 Billion in Japan AI Data Centers, Nikkei Reports

Blackstone's Strategic Investment in Japanese AI Data Centers

Overview of the Investment Plan

June 23 (Reuters) - Blackstone is planning to invest $30 billion in Japan's artificial intelligence data centers over the next three to five years, its president and chief operating officer Jonathan Gray told Nikkei in a recent interview, the business daily reported on Tuesday.

Timeline and Scale of the Investment

Three to Five Year Commitment

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jasmeen Ara Shaikh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • AI infrastructure, especially data centres, is Blackstone’s top investment focus—eight of its top 10 performing investments last quarter involved data centres, LNG, or battery storage, underlining the strategic importance of compute capacity (bloomberg.com).
  • Blackstone is accelerating global AI infrastructure expansion—recent ventures include a joint AI cloud business with Google (initial equity of $5 billion, potentially reaching $25 billion including leverage for 500 MW capacity by 2027) (fidelity.com).
  • In Japan, Blackstone’s presence is already established via AirTrunk: in March 2026, a record ¥191.6 billion (~$1.24 billion) green loan was secured to expand its Tokyo AI data centre campus ahead of this committed broader deployment (cointelegraph.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Blackstone plan to invest in Japan's AI data centers?
Blackstone plans to invest $30 billion in Japan's artificial intelligence data centers.
What is the timeframe for Blackstone's AI data center investment in Japan?
The investment will take place over the next three to five years.
Who announced Blackstone's investment plan in Japan?
Jonathan Gray, Blackstone's president and COO, announced the investment plan.
Which Japanese publication reported on Blackstone's investment?
The business daily Nikkei reported on Blackstone's planned investment.

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